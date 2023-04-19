The sun glimmers through Spanish moss as light rays decorate cypress trees. A kayak floats along silently below, the paddlers inside studying the Great Blue Heron fishing along the shore.
This is Chicot State Park. Often called the “crown jewel of the Louisiana State Parks system, Chicot offers still waters with dozens of inlets, perfect for a relaxing day of bird-watching from a canoe or kayak.
Many large wading birds, like herons and egrets, call Lake Chicot home all year, while their smaller cousins flit among the trees. Chicot is part of a migratory bird route, meaning visitors can see an assortment of birds in any season.
Located near Ville Platte, Chicot State Park is only 90 miles from Baton Rouge — close enough for a day trip, but truly a world away from the city streets. Bring your own kayak or rent a canoe from the park to enjoy an 8-mile paddling trail, forgetting all your worries while dancing birds and jumping fish (plus the occasional sunning alligator) thrill your senses.
If fishing is more your speed, Lake Chicot is filled with largemouth bass, crappie and bluegill. With a fishing pier, three boat launches and boat rentals available, the park offers something for nearly every angler.
The land surrounding the lake offers plenty of outdoor activities as well. A splash pad is perfect for a hot summer day, and the playgrounds give kids a chance to burn off their excess energy. Picnic tables dot the park — in sunny spots and under shady trees or pavilions.
For those wishing to stretch their legs, the park offers a 20-mile hiking loop, one of the longest trails in Louisiana and one of the very few backpacking trails that can be hiked over the course of a few days by reserving backcountry campsites through the park.
Section-hiking is available by shuttling cars or simply hiking out and back, either along the same route or along a park road. Shorter trails are available at the Louisiana State Arboretum, which is housed inside Chicot State Park.
In addition to the five trails available (ranging from 500 feet to 1.5 miles), the State Arboretum includes a pleasant and informative visitor center.
Visitors can experience almost every type of vegetation available in Louisiana at the arboretum, as the topography of the preserve is so varied. The arboretum website recommends walking quietly along the trails so you can observe native wildlife. If you're lucky, you might see white-tail deer, wild turkeys, raccoon, armadillo or happy little songbirds.
If you're looking to see more or elongate your trip, Chicot State Park also offers campsites for both RVs and tents, plus adorable cabins for groups up to eight people and glamping options. Though, one should book well in advance: the cabins are often fully booked months in advance, especially on weekends and holidays.
However, campsites generally offer more flexible reservation opportunities. For larger groups, a lodge and a group camp are also available.
On a recent weekend, the Louisiana Hiking Club descended upon Chicot State Park for its annual Camp Fest. For the hiking club, Camp Fest is a great time to check on the trails and, if necessary, schedule a weekend when club members can assist the park with trail maintenance.
The club reserved the group camp, which features a dining hall, dorm-style cabins, a bathhouse, an amphitheater and lots of green space for activities and workshops. In addition to this weekend, which is open only to club members, the hiking club enjoys park activities like hiking, birding, and paddling year-round — activities that are also available to the general public.
Whether you choose to visit for a few hours or stay for several nights, Chicot State Park should be on every nature lover’s "Must Visit List." Be sure to have your camera ready for when the sunlight glistens on the lake, giving you a way to capture those special Chicot memories for a lifetime.
The park entrance fee is $3 per person. Guests over 62 and under 3 years old receive free admission. Overnight facilities start at $20 per night for campsites and $150 per night for cabins. (Remember to bring bug spray!)