During the holiday season, traditional Christmas music emanates from stages and town squares, the radio, TV and public address systems everywhere.
“Simply Having a Wonderful Christmastime,” a musical revue running Friday and Saturday at the Manship Theatre, puts a different spin on holiday music. Instead of ubiquitous carols and standards, this holiday show focuses on seasonal songs from the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.
A super-group of Baton Rouge and New Orleans singers and musicians will perform songs by Mariah Carey, Aaron Neville, Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, Joni Mitchell, Darlene Love, Tom Petty, Paul McCartney, the Carpenters and more.
Mike Esneault, an Emmy-winning pianist, composer and arranger, serves as the revue’s music director. The show’s vocalists are Margaret Fowler Milam, Victoria Cave, Brandy Johnson, Ed Perkins and Don Vappie. The band features Esneault at the piano, Vappie playing guitar, saxophonist Clarence Johnson III, bassist David Ellis and drummer Keith Simoneaux.
Esneault and other “Wonderful Christmastime” performers previously appeared in the Manship Theatre’s popular “I’m Every Woman” and “Great American Songbook” concerts. The theater presented the latter performances, both part of the Musical Encore series, in the Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre, but “Wonderful Christmastime” moves to the larger Manship Theatre.
Esneault gives Melanie Couvillon, executive director at the Manship Theatre, credit for the “Wonderful Christmastime” concept. The idea, Couvillon said, sprang from a brainstorming session she had with John Kaufman, the theater’s director of programming.
“We were wondering what’s missing in the holiday offerings in Baton Rouge,” Couvillon recalled. “I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to do a concert of songs we grew up listening to on the radio?'”
“We talked about doing a not-necessarily jazz Christmas thing,” Esneault said. “That’s been done, so this show has Christmas-related contemporary tunes, with a little jazz thrown in.”
“Lots of concerts feature holiday classics,” Couvillon said. “But where can you hear the more contemporary holiday songs performed? You just don’t hear Chuck Berry’s ‘Run Rudolph Run’ or ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town’ the way Bruce Springsteen rocks it up, all those kind of fun things.”
Couvillon brought the concept to Esneault, leading to his third musical revue collaboration with the Manship. The show’s title comes from a line in Paul McCartney’s cheery 1979 holiday single, “Wonderful Christmastime.”
Couvillion and Esneault easily made a list of 50 holiday songs to consider for the “Wonderful Christmastime” playlist.
“There are a lot of songs that people love,” Couvillon said. “We have to include certain ones — Mariah Carey’s song (‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’), the Donny Hathaway song (‘This Christmas’), and Darlene Love (‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home’). And I love the Tom Petty song (‘Christmas All Over Again’).”
“The lists I came up with morphed back and forth with the singers,” Esneault said. “Sometimes they’d suggest a tune. It’s still more or less my list, but edited a bit, according to the singers’ taste.”
The modest Esneault barely accepts credit for arranging the songs that made the final cut.
“I use the term ‘arranging’ loosely,” he said. “The musicians are so great that all I’ve got to do is find the keys.”
Margaret Fowler Milam, a veteran of multiple Manship Theatre Musical Encore shows, will sing lead for Joni Mitchell’s “River” and the Carpenters’ “Merry Christmas, Darling.” A cast member for January’s especially well-received “I’m Every Woman,” she’s also singing duets of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”
“Mike Esneault carefully thought out the selections and he’s arranged them all, too,” Milam said. “They have the Mike Esneault touch. It’s a luxury when you’ve got such amazing players and singers.”
Milam and the other “Wonderful Christmastime” vocalists will also sing backup when their fellow cast members perform lead vocals.
“It’s a full show, because we’re adding that extra touch,” she said. “With Mike and Don Vappie and the other musicians playing, too, we’ll have fully fleshed-out songs. This is more than Christmas carols. It’s a rock show.”
‘Simply Having a Wonderful Christmastime’
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
$30-$45