A beaded steering wheel, gleaming gold from front hood to rear fender, purple and green undercarriage lighting, a multicolored dance floor.
Wait. Back up that '84 Monte Carlo. A dance floor in a car?
Room to shake what the good Lord gave you is sort of a must in a vehicle called "Mardi Gras Mania," and a definite plus when vying for victory in NBC's new competition series "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge."
On Tuesday night, the odd add-on helped Hammond's Nick Harrison edge out Chicago funeral director Michael Cooney and his '98 Dodge Caravan turned monster vehicle appropriately called The Reaper.
In each episode of the 10-episode unscripted series, two Hot Wheels superfans square off in converting an ordinary vehicle into an "extraordinary showstopper," the show synopsis says. But the automobiles the contestants choose to metamorphose aren't ordinary to them — they're inspired by memorable cars from their pasts.
"My dad used to take me from small town Louisiana all the way to big old Houston, Texas," Harrison, 42, says in the episode.
Growing up in a single parent household in north Louisiana, Harrison spent summers with his dad in Houston.
When Harrison's project Monte Carlo is rolled out, complete with white fuzzy dice hanging from the rearview mirror, he chokes up.
"I have no words. This is amazing. … Seeing this car for the first time since I was a kid is an emotional moment for me," he says. "It holds so many memories of a time when I was building a relationship with my father. The summers were really a chance to learn and bond and grow together and a lot of that happened in this car."
The show unfolds in a high-tech automotive garage called the Chrome Zone. The superfans have one week to complete their cars' transformations. Each has a trio of expert mechanics dubbed "The Car Pool" to accomplish the challenge. In a nutshell, the superfan has the vision for the project and his team makes it happen.
Harrison wants his finished product to be his "Hot Wheels party on wheels," with a booming sound system, saturated in Carnival colors, with "something to stand on like a big float.
"I want this car to be seen from space," he says with a chuckle.
During the build, the 26-inch gold wheels of Harrison's vision prove problematic, not fitting within the existing wheel wells. The solution: grinding down the wheel wells and trimming the fender. The next trick — creating a space on which to bust a move.
"I've taken over this dance floor," says Car Pool member, Rachel Bohnet. "I have to make sure that it's sturdy enough to hold all the people. We really need to extend it as far as we can go while maintaining the lines of this car."
The team extends the plexiglass floor outward from the trunk, taking particular care in bracing the floor adequately.
"A lot of the spirit of Mardi Gras is dancing, moving about, doing your thing," Harrison reiterates.
Mechanic Paul Bacon chimes back, "You'll be able to shake your junk in your trunk."
Harrison, a retired educator, an on-air talent for ESPN Radio New Orleans (100.3 FM) and Instagram comedian with 238,000 followers, is also a pro wrestling superfan. So imagine his excitement when WWE star Big E showed up as guest judge for his episode.
"Feel the Power," yelled Harrison, mimicking Big E's signature chant. The wrestler responded likewise, and just as loudly, flexing his biceps.
When decision time comes, Big E, along with Hertrech (“Hert”) Eugene Jr., an influencer in car culture and the drift scene; Dalal Elsheikh, designer for the Ford Motor Company and Hot Wheels Brand Ambassador; and host, judge and car aficionado Rutledge Wood declare Harrison's "Mardi Gras Mania" the winner, setting off a celebration.
An elated Harrison drops to his knees.
"This is a life-changing moment," Harrison says. "I cannot wait for my dad to see this. He's going to go crazy."
Harrison earns a key to the "Hot Wheels" finale and $25,000.
"I'm finally going to take my wife on a honeymoon," Harrison said last week. "Somewhere tropical."
""Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge" returns at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The two-part finale will air on Aug. 1 and 8.