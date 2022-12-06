Sure, it's still 2022, football season not done, and 19 shopping days to Christmas. But that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about Mardi Gras (I'm picturing a Hubig's Pie float now).
So here goes with Baton Rouge's Carnival parade schedule as of now. As we've learned, everything is subject to change, even Shrove Tuesday. We'll keep you posted.
Krewe of Oshun
Noon Saturday, Feb. 4, Howell Boulevard
It's the 3rd annual Krewe of Oshun Parade and Festival, presented by North Baton Rouge Now, Inc.
The parade starts on Harding Boulevard at Pembroke Street, west to Scenic Highway (U.S. 61), south to 72nd Avenue, and west to Howell Boulevard.
The festival runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with live music, carnival games, eating contests, vendors and family resources.
There's still time to be a part of it. Parade organizers are looking for bands, dance teams, schools, social clubs, businesses, non-profit organizations, entertainers and vendors.
Email kreweofoshun@nbrnow.org.
CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 222 North Blvd.
The dogs make a day of it, too, with activities and a parade for our four-legged friends and their owners, all centered around North Boulevard Town Square. "Jurassic Bark: An Adventure 43 Years in the Making" is this year's theme (The costumes should be great).
This is the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's annual fundraiser, with all proceeds funding its spay/neuter programs.
Events include: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bark in the Park, Town Square (local vendors); 11 a.m., Baton Rouge Police Department K-9 demonstration, Galvez Plaza stage; noon to 1 p.m., Dog Costume Contest, Galvez Plaza stage; 1:30 p.m., parade lineup along North Boulevard; and 2 p.m., parade.
Food vendors include All Star Catering Food Truck, City Gelato and Fleur Delights. DJ Mike Larry will handle the tunes.
Call (225) 752-5801 or email klm_caaws@cox.net.
Krewe of Artemis
7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, River Road
Krewe Mystique de la Capitale
2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, River Road and Government Street
This is the city's oldest Mardi Gras krewe, having rolled since 1977. It's a family-oriented, all-ages afternoon of fun.
The krewe traditionally kicks off its Carnival season with a King Cake party.
Call (225) 603-3663 or visit https://krewemystique.com.
Krewe of Orion
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, St. Philip Sreet
It's the krewe's 24th annual ride through downtown.
Look for colorful, tractor-pulled floats, whose riders will be tossing themed parade throws; marching bands, dance groups, and marching units.
This parade ends by rolling into the Raising Cane's River Center Exhibition Hall, site of the krewe's masquerade ball for the rest of the night.
https://kreweoforion.com/parade/
Mid City Gras
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, North Boulevard
With its parade, Mid City Gras Inc.'s aim is "highlighting the essence of Mid City and showcasing the diversity of our community with a spirit of inclusiveness that positively contributes to the progression of our city."
The route is along North Boulevard from South 19th Street to Foster Drive.
Go to https://www.midcitygras.org/parade.
Krewe of Southdowns
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Southdowns neighborhood
The 36th annual parade rolls rain or shine.
The Southdowns Flambeaux lead the procession with their flickering, glowing orange torches.
The family-type parade welcomes children and pets.
The parade begins at Glasgow Middle School, weaving its way through across Stanford Avenue to Cherrydale Avenue and ending at Perkins Road.
Krewe of Spanish Town
Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, River Road
It's quirky, irreverant and pinkalicious, with flamingos any and everywhere.
There's nothing quite like Spanish Town on the Saturday before Fat Tuesday.
A word to parents: Some content and themes may not be appropriate for children.
The parade rolls from the historic neighborhood, traveling all Spanish Town Road, left on 9th, right on North Street, left on 4th, left on Main, right on 9th, right on Laurel left on 4th, left on Florida, right on 7th, right on Convention and right on River Road, ending at North Street.
Call (225) 343-8378 or go to http://www.spanishtownmardigras.com.