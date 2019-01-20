The Mystic Krewe of Achilles Ball presented "Gameday" at its 63rd annual ball held Jan. 19 at Raising Cane’s River Center. A replica of ESPN's "Gameday" set the stage for a tableau filled with memorable sports movies and famous athletes.
The festivities started with the presentation of King Achilles LXIII Andrew Adler and Queen Achilles LXIII Anne McCanless.
After the royal promenade, ball Captain Kirk A. Patrick III opened the evening as famed Dr. Pepper promoter Larry Culpepper before joining Masters of Ceremonies Hugo Andricain and Dixon Wallace McMakin on the "Gameday" set.
In the tableau were Cathy Giering as the Achilles Cheerleader; David Phillips as the Ultimate LSU Fan; Debbie Landry as Leigh Anne Tuohy from “The Blind Side”; Russell Mosely as Bobby Boucher from “Waterboy”; Dr. Chambliss Harrod as Peter LeFleur from “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”; Missy Cresson as Goldie Hawn in “Wildcats”; Heather Kirkpatrick as Danica Patrick; Brad Canova as Ricky Bobby in “Talladega Nights”; Elizabeth Hammett Branscum as Lindsey Vonn; Chris Truax as Irv Blitzer from “Cool Runnings”; Lyn Savoie as Geena Davis from “A League of Their Own”; and Chuck Williamson as Ricky Vaughn in “Major League.”
Pages to the queen were Ethan Williamson, son of Chuck and Meeta Williamson, and John Shilling and Mary Middleton Staley, children of Mark and Brooke Staley.
Pages to the king were Grey Salonus, son of Jessica and Graham Salonus, of Jackson, Tennessee; Grant Gattle, son of Amy and Gabe Gattle, of Vicksburg, Mississippi; and Micah Yoes, son of Ashley and Brandon Yoes.
Mystic Krewe of Achilles officers for 2018-19 are James R. Purgerson Jr., president; Ryan E. Whittington, president-elect; Kurt M. Bueche., treasurer; John B. Davis, vice president; C. Conrad “Rad” Trascher IV, secretary; Benjamin N. Graham, tableau director; John Ross Buzzell, assistant tableau director; Patrick Hall, head committeeman; and Kirk A. Patrick III, immediate past president.
Achilles' "Gameday" was directed by Keith Dixon and choreographed by Teresa Whitaker. Royal costumes were designed and made by Suzanne Perron St. Paul and Suzie Toups Adler. Makeup for the tableau was provided by Air Salon and Blow Dry Bar. Hair styling was provided by Russell White, of Avallon Salon.