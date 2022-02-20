The Krewe of Orion heralded Mardi Gras with a parade through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge, followed by a masquerade ball at Raising Cane's River Center on Saturday.
The theme for the evening was “Orion’s Glad to be Back.”
Krewe member Patrick “Guy” Blanchard reigned as King Orion XXIII, and his wife, Kris Cangelosi, was Queen Orion XXIII.
The black-tie gala opened with the appearances of Krewe Captain Darren Coates and Krewe President Charles Harvey. Directors of the Krewe, Dustin Brown, Bobby Hilburn, Gary O’Neal, Larry Rosendahl and Josh Wilkinson appeared on various floats throughout the lineup.
Last year’s king, Henry Stremlau, and queen, Laura Stokes, rode atop convertibles, following the officers.
This year’s court members, Molly Bahlinger, daughter of Gerald and Alice Bahlinger; Marisa Drago, daughter of Kyle and Johnette Drago; and Ava Ventress, daughter of Mark and Eva Ventress, were then presented as the maids of Orion.
Queen Cangelosi, seated on a gold throne, arrived on the queen’s float.
Pages to the queen were Krystin Blythe, daughter of Justin and Elizabeth Blythe; Georgia Simpson, daughter of Bill and Natalie Simpson; and Bella Rose Warren, daughter of James and Angela Warren.
King Blanchard, arriving on his royal float, heralded the crowd with a royal salute and toast.
Pages to the king were Bradley Hill and Brenham Hill, sons of Chris and Katie Hill; and Robert “TJ” Kennon, son of Thomas Kennon.
Floats that followed included “Mardi Gras is Back,” with float lieutenants Kevin Denoux and Josh Rhodes; “Carnival Cats,” anchored by Jason Morris, Chris Sadler and Butch Sonnier; “Back to the Future,” with Dustin Brown, Chad Coppola, Bryan Jeansonne and Eric Guerin.
“Sword and Shield” featured two floats anchored by P.D Hill, Thad Foreman, Tom Havrilla, Lee Hunsucker, Anthony Williams and Bryan Young. “Back in the Box” was led by Ryan Boyle, Marty Horn, Tim Langlois and David Renoud, while “Fireworks — Back on the River's" lieutenants were Clay Robinson, Chris Rosendahl and Larry Rosendahl.
The float, “Outback Western,” was led by Robert Hodges and Chad Dunlap, and “If I Could Turn Back Time” featured lieutenants Scott Lanehart, Kyle Smith and James Warren. “Orion’s Last in Line” was anchored by Tim Cook and Chad Reynolds.
Leo Honeycutt was master of ceremonies. Guests were entertained by the band Blue Rhythm Band.
Court costumes were designed and executed by Carol Guion, of Baton Rouge, and krewe costumes were by Karen Massett, of Masquerade Costumes of New Orleans.