The Krewe of Cypress celebrated with the theme “Mission Cypress: Exploring the Milky Way” at its 41st annual Mardi Gras Ball on Feb. 8 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine.
Ball Captain Kitty Martin, commander of Mission Cypress, led the group on a celestial journey around the universe.
Reigning over the festivities were King Cypress XLI Kevin Wesley Edwards and Queen Cypress XLI Ashley McCabe Edwards, daughter of Jane and Kevin Edwards and granddaughter of Janie and Jerry LeBlanc.
The royal couple represented the Moon and the Sun. King Cypress was attended by Cole Allain and Sam LeBlanc. Attending the queen were Kali Allain, Rani Davis, Ryleigh Davis, Ella Peek, Lilla Aucoin and Abby LeBlanc.
Eight astronauts journeyed around the solar system to visit Venus, Jupiter, Mercury, Saturn, Mars, Neptune, Earth and Pluto.
Emma Courtney Allemond, daughter of Dr. Jason and Amy Allemond, represented Venus and was escorted by Astronaut Tommy LeBlanc.
Sarah Claire Caballero, representing Jupiter, was escorted by her brother, Astronaut Jacob Caballero. They are the children of Jeanné Medine and Ryan Caballero and were presented by grandparents Janet and Charles Bujol.
Margo Alyse Crockett, representing Mercury, was escorted by her brother, Astronaut Collin Crockett. They are the children of Lydia Crockett and Oliver “Cricket” Crockett.
Hannah Elizabeth Hargrove represented Saturn and was escorted by Astronaut Michael Cordell. She is the daughter of Paige and Crockett Hargrove, and was presented by her grandparents, Janet and Charles Bujol.
Madison Grace Montgomery represented Mars and was escorted by Astronaut Jeremy Booksh. She is the daughter of Allison and Dale Montgomery and was presented by her cousins Patrice and Bert Allain and Morgan Allain.
Katherine Grace Schlueter, daughter of Tina and Robert Grant, represented Neptune and was escorted by Astronaut Mason Young, son of Andrea and Travis Young. She was presented by her parents and her grandmother Peggy Grant.
Allee Elizabeth Thibodeaux, daughter of Lorelle and Dale Thibodeaux, represented Earth, and was escorted by Astronaut Brandt Boudreaux, nephew of Annie and Cecil Boudreaux. She was presented by her aunt and uncle, Lora and Dale Brown.
Karoline Elizabeth White, daughter of Ragan and Kynan White, represented Pluto and was escorted by Astronaut Kynan White.
Following the tableau and promenade, members and guests partied under the stars to the music of Rewind.