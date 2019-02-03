The Krewe of Iduna celebrated to a theme of "The Future's So Bright" at its 59th annual Mardi Gras Ball at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Feb. 2.
Krewe President Charlotte McGehee and Julie Richard, president of the past captains, greeted guests entering the Raising Cane's River Center. Krewe committeemen, chaired by Todd Lindrew and Tara Sager, escorted guests to their seats.
Ball Captain Ashlee Lobo-Guerrero Menke, as the goddess of the future Antevorta, held court over the evening’s festivities. She is the wife of T.J. Menke and the daughter of the late Carlos Lobo-Guerrero and the late Diane Lobo-Guerrero. She is employed at Landmark Health as a community health advocate.
Ladies-in-waiting to the ball captain were Leslie Claire Burks, daughter of krewe member Elizabeth and Michael Austin and Todd Burks; Mia Grace Burtch-Mince, daughter of krewe board member Jennifer Burtch and Jeremy Mince; and Nadia Renee LaBauve, daughter of krewe member Jennifer and Karey LaBauve.
Esquires to the ball captain were Cameron Paul Cutrer, son of Lauren and Jeremy P. Cutrer; Mason Joseph Dolan, son of krewe board member Cindy Dolan and Kevin Dolan; and Kevin Eugene Parnell, son of krewe member Laura and Eric Parnell.
King Braggi LIX Keith Webre represented the Emperor of Andromeda. Webre is the husband of krewe member and a past ball captain Jennifer Webre and father to Queen Iduna LIX, Alexandra Nicole Webre. He is the son of Kathleen Cangelosi and the late Edward Webre and owns Keith Webre Construction.
Queen Iduna LIX Alexandra Nicole Webre portrayed the Galaxy Countess. She served as a page to Queen Iduna in 2005 and was a maid in 2013. Her grandparents are past Captain Carol Doyle and the late Maurice Doyle, the late Judy Touger, Kathleen Cangelosi and the late Theo Cangelosi. She attended LSU and is employed at Keller Williams as a Realtor. She is also a Nationally Registered EMT with plans of attending medical school in the near future.
Pages to the king were Jackson Ory Meyer, son of krewe member and a past ball Captain Jennifer and Matthew Meyer; Jameson Schaffer Robichaux, son of Kristin and Schaffer Robichaux; and William Schoen Woods, son of krewe member Mary P. and Brandon Woods.
Pages to the queen were Halley Colette Bourgeois, daughter of krewe member Jolie and Adam Bourgeois; Audrey Fae Buller, daughter of krewe member Trish and Paul Buller; and Aria Claire Ford, daughter of krewe board member Britney and Ross Ford.
Royal maids and dukes represented themes from the future.
Maid Amanda Grace Pearson, daughter of past ball captain and sponsor Geri Pearson Todd and the late Mark Pearson, represented “Space Colonies” and was escorted by her stepfather, Milton Daniel Todd III.
Maid Briana Elizabeth Tucker, daughter of Monica and Chuck Peak and Jennifer and Colin Bradley Tucker, represented “Mother Nature” and was escorted by her father. She was sponsored by krewe member and past ball Captain Barbree Layne.
Maid Catherine Tomoko Poss, daughter of krewe member and sponsor Sherry Poss and Stephen Chandler Poss and Carolyn Deyo, represented “Extraterrestrials” and was escorted by her father.
Maid Phoebe Elizabeth Hemmerling, daughter of krewe member and sponsor Nicole and Dr. Scott Allan Hemmerling, portrayed “Fountain of Youth," and was escorted by her father.
Maid Jasmin Elizabeth Elnaggar, daughter of Dr. Mini Elnaggar and Tarek Elnaggar, portrayed “Humanoids,” and was escorted by her father. Her sponsor was krewe member and past ball Captain Kathi Elnaggar.
Maid Sadie Erin Camp, daughter of Stephanie and Deputy Richard Edward Camp, portrayed “Peace and Harmony,” and was escorted by her father. She was sponsored by krewe member Nan Sanchez.
Krewe member and past ball Captain Camilla Ford designed all court and krewe costumes and executed the court costumes with the help of D&D Creations in Kenner. Krewe costumes were executed by krewe members and past ball captains Julie Richard and Tara Sager.