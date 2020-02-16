Donaldsonville Elks Carnival Krewe celebrated its 87th annual Mardi Gras ball with a theme of “When in Rome” on Feb. 15 at the Assumption Parish Community Center.
Serving as the lodge’s first-ever female ball captain was Kathryn “KK” Hebert, escorted by her grandsons, Nicholas Joseph Stelly and Bryce James Stelly, sons of Brian and D’Ette Stelly. Lee E. Melancon III served as ball chairman.
Reigning over the ball was King Jolly Goodfellow LXXXVII David Michael Mistretta and Queen Caroline Elizabeth Mistretta, daughter of David and Jill Mistretta. The queen is a 2018 graduate of Ascension Catholic High School and a student Nicholls State University.
The evening opened with a special presentation in memory of Mark “Ike” Allen Bergeron, a longtime active Elk and ball enthusiast, who died in late 2019. The dedication was presided over by friend and past King Jolly Goodfellow LXIII John Beck Sr.
The dedication was followed by the presentation of last year's royalty, King Jolly Goodfellow LXXXVI Kevin Joseph Gautreau and Queen Paige René Gautreau, who retired her crown to her mother Jill Gautreau and was then presented roses from honorary board member and past Ladies Auxiliary member Cookie Vega.
Royal couples for the ball were Kim and Lloyd "Rocky" Capello Jr., past King Jolly Goodfellow LXXXIII Daniel and Sandy Mattingly, Danny and Launa Zeringue and Mark and Valerie Landry.
Other members of the royal court were Duchesses Brooke Delatte, daughter of John and Gina Richard and the late Lloyd Joseph Delatte; Elaine Michelle Landry, daughter of Pierre and Holly Landry; Lauren Elizabeth Landry, daughter of James “Jimbo” and Nobie Landry; Meredith Cecile Medine, daughter of Mike and Renee Medine Jr.; and Catherine Anne Villa, daughter of Keith and Audra Villa.
Also on the court were Junior Maid Savannah Claire Katz, daughter of Reagan Katz and Amanda Maloy; Grand Duke John Lucien Mire, son of past King Jolly Goodfellow LXXXI Pegram and Karen Mire; Alex Charles Gros, son of Marvin and Jill Gros Jr.; Michael Joseph “Trey” Medine III, son of Mike and Renee Medine Jr.; Junior Duke Brennon Frank Tripode, son of Brian Tripode and Amy Bonadona Tripode; and Page Claire Elizabeth Scallan and Herald Charles Bennet Scallan, children of Jeff Scallan and Carrie Iddins and sponsored by Greg Fischer.
The festivities continued with dancing to the music of Stormy.