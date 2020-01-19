The Krewe of Artemis hosted its 19th annual soiree on Jan. 18 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Ballroom, which had been transformed into a fantasy world for its "Adventures with Artemis” tableau.
Captain Joanne Walker Harvey’s whistle exchange called the festivities to order followed by the presentation of the colors by Mentorship Academy of Baton Rouge.
The soiree then began with the presentation of the krewe’s past kings and queens to the song “Theme from Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
Kim Frischhertz Morgan reigned as Queen Artemis XIX. She is the wife of Mark Morgan and a retired medical technologist and community volunteer.
Royal pages to the queen were Madison Lane Calandro, daughter of Dr. Mindy and Blaise Joseph Calandro III; Jane-Elsie Joy Crawford, daughter of Stephanie and John Crawford II; McCall Genevie Dauzat, daughter of Lauren and Brad Dauzat; and Cecilia Janet Lato, daughter of Cherie and Shaun Lato. The pages represented International Balloon Fiesta.
Royal maids to her majesty were Alexis Katherine Antolik, daughter of Tricia Frye and John Antolik Jr., representing Rockin’ New Year’s Eve; Madison Anne Cheatham, daughter of Katie and Steven Cheatham, representing Very Merry Christmas, and Caroline Rose Uzee, daughter of Dr. Ann and Larry Cook Jr. and Travis and Kim Uzee, representing Sweetheart Soiree on Valentine’s Day.
Reigning as King Artemis XVIII was David Carlyle Voss, husband of Dr. Susan Bankston. He is an attorney and partner with Graves Carley.
Royal pages to the king were Levi Benjamin Calandro, son of Dr. Mindy and Blaise Joseph Calandro III; David Keith Chauvin, son of Nicole and David Chauvin Jr.; Boyce Miller Duncan, son of Lindsay Morgan Duncan and Brad Duncan; and Grayson Taylor Ludwig, son of Mallory Morgan Ludwig and Karl Ludwig.
Royal dukes to his majesty were Ryan Christopher Bankston, son of Anita Rodrigue Bankston and the late Ray P. “Chip” Bankston; Daniel Edward Lee, son of Ginger Stevenson and Drs. Matthew and Mimi Singer Lee; and Clay Scott Taylor, son of Michelle and Scott Taylor.
The princesses of the Junior Court were Bailey Michelle Duncan and Berkley Morgan Duncan, daughters of Lindsay Morgan Duncan and Brad Duncan; Anna Catherine Guidroz and Sarah Elizabeth Guidroz, daughters of Drs. Jennifer and Andrew Guidroz; Sophie Louie Maltbie, daughter of Dr. Alan and Jennifer Maltbie; and Claire Ann McDowell, daughter of Elizabeth and James F. McDowell IV. The princesses represented "Breakfast with the Princesses."
The junior dukes were Blaise Joseph Calandro IV, son of Dr. Mindy and Blaise Joseph Calandro III; Adam Charles Marien and John Wesley Marien, sons of Laurie and Jason Marien.
Officers of the krewe are Katie Braun, Toni Chenevert, Leigh Holdiness Davis, Marie Esquivel, Susan Langley and Edith Rahm.
As the finale, the krewe’s float lieutenants gave a sneak peak of this year’s parade, the theme of which is “Adventures with Artemis.” Master of ceremonies for the evening was Chris Nakamoto.
Artemis will parade in downtown Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 with 16 New Orleans’ style floats and over 20 bands and marching groups. For more information, visit kreweofartemis.net.