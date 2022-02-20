The Krewe of Tucumcari staged its 74th annual ball Saturday at the Raising Cane’s River Center Ballroom, presenting a "Through the Looking Glass" production.
The singing of the national anthem by Amanda Jane Ourso opened the ball.
The tableau began with the presentation of the 2020 Royal Court “Superheroes” with King and Queen Tucumcari LXXIII John Dixon Allen and his daughter, Sloane L’Anne Allen, of Baton Rouge.
Maids of the 2020 Royal Court representing comic book superheroines returned in elegant debutante gowns. Maggi Claire Barksdale was escorted by her father, Jon Eric Barksdale. Emma Catherine Ramsey was escorted by her cousin and board member, Michael Lee Terry, and Riley Claire Richard was escorted by her father, Jason Jobes.
The 2020 Ball Captain, Brandon Brion Broussard, passed the ceremonial ball captain’s whistle to mark the beginning of a new reign of royalty to the 2022 Ball Captain Craig Bernard Melton, of Orlando, Florida, portraying “The Mad Hatter.”
Melton’s wife is the former Sheri Frey, of Baton Rouge. They are the parents of Queen Tucumcari LXXIV Piper Rebecca Melton.
Melton whistled to call forth members of the Krewe of Tucumcari to enter the ballroom, as krewe members paraded to “Louie Louie” by The Kingsmen, in tribute to Lewis Carroll, author of the famous children’s book of the ball’s theme.
The arrival of the 2022 Court continued with King Tucumcari LXXIV R. Shane Marchand, of Gonzales, as “The White Rabbit.”
Queen Tucumcari LXXIV, Piper Rebecca Melton, debuted as “Alice.” She was a maid in the 2019 Tucumcari production of “Fashion.” She is also the granddaughter of King Tucumcari LXXI Jerry Wayne Piper and Jamie Politz.
The evening continued as the ball captain brought forth maids representing beloved characters in this classic children’s story, escorted by dukes of the royal court.
Amelia Michelle Quebedeaux made her debut as "Tiger Lily." She is the daughter of Donovan James Quebedeaux and Alicia Cole Quebedeaux. She was escorted by her father.
Addison Scout Bass, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, representing "Absolem," is the daughter of Michael Barton Bass and Dr. Laura Hazelwood Bass. Her father was her escort.
Addison Litzy Marchand appeared as "Violet." She is the daughter of King Tucumcari LXXIV R. Shane Marchand and Karen Johnson Marchand. Her grandfather served as her escort.
Annabel Kate Warrington, as "Cheshire Cat," is the daughter of Mark Thomas Warrington and Holly Boudreaux Warrington. Her father escorted her.
Avery Clare Aucoin, representing "The Swan," is the daughter of Brian Jude Aucoin and Dawn Sanchez Aucoin. She was escorted by her father.
The krewe’s Ding-A-Lings Dancers provided musical entertainment, with choreography by Ashlyn Esterly. Ensemble members and their dance partners were Steve Langwell and Travis McLavy, Terry Doub and Ashlyn Esterly, Duncan Parks and Lauren Baxter, Michael Moore and Henri Smith, and Mike Saurage and Megan Kaiser.
The tableau concluded with President Joseph “Joey” Culmone offering the Toast of Tucumcari to celebrate the new reign of the king, queen and royal court.
At 11 p.m., Krewe President Joey Culmone led the guests in a traditional second-line dance.
Other board of directors for the all-male krewe, founded in 1947, are Vice President Darrell P. Ourso, Treasurer Terry Doub, Secretary Michael Moore, Mark Aubert, Keith Crousillac, Brett Dykes, Dr. Trey Earle, Michael Hale, Jason Jobes, Steve Langwell, Casey Person, Michael Terry, Jay Trahan and Mark Warrington. Brett Poirrier is an alternate board member and John Sanchez is an emeritus board member.
Earle served as master of ceremonies.
Court designs and costume execution was by D&D Creations, of Kenner. After Five Tuxedos provided formal wear. Stage design was by Catherine Hale Whitehead. Music was by The Longneck Society.