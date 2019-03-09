Kevin Gummow and Madeline Claire Olinde reigned as king and queen of the 76th annual New Roads Lions Club Mardi Gras parade on March 5.
The royal couple was accompanied on the float by Duke Alex Bonaventure and Duchesses Jenna Smith and Emily Cazayoux. The contributions from the parade go to the local schools and charitable institutions.
The king, a native of Rockton, Illinois, is married to Sara Bouanchaud Gummow, of New Roads, and they are parents to David Bouanchaud Gummow and 2018 Lions Carnival Queen Katie Madison Gummow. The king's father-in-law, James M. Bouanchaud Sr., served as king in 1972; sister-in-law Margo Bouanchaud Hayes as queen in 1979; and brother-in-law J. Madison Bouanchaud Jr. as king in 2006.
He is a graduate of LSU and is sales manager of Brandon Company, based in Little Rock, Arkansas. Gummow has served on the Pointe Coupee Parish Port Commission, and is a member of the Pointe Coupee Historical Society, Le Bon Temps and two New Orleans Carnival krewes. He has been a member of the New Roads Lions Club for 24 years and has served as chairman of the past nine Carnivals.
A lifelong resident of Pointe Coupee, the queen is the daughter of Jeanne Guerin Olinde and Chad Elie Olinde, who reigned as the Diamond Jubilee King in 2018. The queen was a duchess in the Lions Carnival Court of 2016, and her sister, Kristen Renee Olinde, was a duchess in 2018. She is the granddaughter of the late John and Yvonne Andre Guerin and the late James and Sadie Jarreau Olinde.
The queen is a 2016 graduate of Catholic of Pointe Coupee and is a junior at LSU, where she is pursuing a degree in communication disorders. She is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, the National Student Speech Language and Hearing Association and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. She also is a member of the LSU chapter of Best Buddies program and a volunteer in the LSU Communication Disorders AAC Lab.