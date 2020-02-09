Krewe Mystique celebrated to “The Rock of Ages” theme at their 44th annual ball held Jan. 25 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
Reigning over the tableau and formal ball were King Mystique XLIV Charles Timothy Porch and Queen Mystique XLIV Madison Elise Bennett, the granddaughter of the king.
The king has been a lieutenant in the krewe for nine years, and the queen was presented as a debutante in 2019.
The royal couple was accompanied by Royal Pages Kendall Marie Shank and Darby Marie Thompson and Royal Dukes Reece Cameron Desormeaux and James Reece Gregory.
The tableau opened with a final promenade of the 2019 court, King Mystique XLIII Andrew Jay Mcgee and Queen Mystique XLIII Kaitlyn JinLiu Cameron and ball Captain Rhonda Baird. They were followed by returning debutantes Kaleigh Harrell, Annalise Lasavia, Natalie Lazaroe, Madison Norcross, Sophia Stuart and Leah Wortman.
Next came 2020 ball Captain David Péré. Serving as krewe Lieutenants were Henry Péré, Tom Baggett, Bob Cameron, Paul Cervantes, Roger Marcomb, Gordon Nelson, Enrique Osuna, Dennis Pereira, Carolyn Pittman, Tony Pittman, Bill Ragsdale, Rick Breedlove, Gary Gintner, Mike Henry and Peter Kelle.
Master of ceremonies Patrick Simon introduced the 2020 debutantes: Cecilia Claire Campesi, daughter of Gretchen and Channon Campesi; Jillian Grace Eskew, daughter of John and DeAnna Eskew; Morgan Kendal Gallegos, daughter of Debra and Mark Gallegos; Sara Elizabeth Landry, daughter of Steve and Leslie Landry; Sophia Lorraine Latino, daughter of Jeff and Tonya Latino; Michelle Margaret Lorio, daughter of Dr. Keith and Dawn Lorio; Mary Claire Saia, daughter of Bennett and Angelle Saia; Audrey Maye Jane Shank, daughter of Michelle and Darrick Shank; Danna Claire Thompson, daughter of David and Heidi Thompson; and Emma Claire Vaughan, daughter of Kevin and Lysi Vaughan.
Dancing followed to the music of the band Stormy.
The tableau concluded with the announcement of Jay Ducote as grand marshal of the parade, which will roll at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. The parade will again feature the veterans float, representing all branches of the military. This float is made possible through corporate and private donations. To support the float or nominate a veteran for the 2021 parade, visit KreweMystique.com for information.