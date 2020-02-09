King Peter Sclafani III and Queen Rose Hudson reigned over the 33rd annual Karnival Krewe de Louisiane Ball on Friday, Feb. 7, where a "Phantom" theme filled the Raising Cane’s River Center.
The Exhibition Hall was decorated to resemble a grand opera house with crystal chandeliers and glowing candelabras. The royal thrones were flanked by the Phantom's organ and boat, and a 5-foot Phantom mask hung against a dark background.
Guests were greeted by fire stick dancers and performers dressed in costumes from the "Phantom of the Opera" era.
The tableau began with a performance by Bayou Cirque to the song “Masquerade!”
Ball Captain John D’Angelo portrayed the “Phantom of the Opera.” Members of the Royal Court were Duke Scott Taylor and Duchess Mollie Montelaro; Duke Brandon Becnel and Duchess Stephanie H. Anderson; Duke Anthony Pope and Duchess Gabrielle Rettig Kees; Duke Brandon Hollie and Duchess Cristy Heck; and Duke Collis Temple III and Duchess Susie Furr.
The tableau concluded with the presentation of the krewe’s 2020 debutante coterie with their escorts: Madison Rebecca Bauder, escorted by her father, William Bauder; Amelia Celeste Buffone, escorted by her father, Paul Buffone; Brennan Elizabeth Cascio, escorted by her father Christopher Cascio; Ella Renee Clark, escorted by her father, William Clark Jr.; Caroline Peyton Colby, escorted by her father, Alan Colby; Whitney Anne Dodd, escorted by her father, Layne Dodd; Lauren Ashley Doerr, escorted by her father, Robert Doerr; Hayley Christiana Gregoire, escorted by her father, Victor Gregoire; Lindy Adele Hataway, escorted by her father, Wes Hataway; Breelyn Nicole Kilpatrick, escorted by her father, Leeland Kilpatrick; Sydnie Katherine Larkins, escorted by her father, Ty Larkins; Christine Grace Myer, escorted by her father, William Myer Jr.; Camille Victoria Nyboer, escorted by her father, Dr. Scott Nyboer; and Karsen Elise Sala, escorted by her father, Thomas Sala.
Krewe board President Katie Graves welcomed guests, sponsors and members. Highlighting the event was the unveiling of a $300,000 check, representing the krewe’s yearlong fundraising efforts to benefit cancer patients in the community. Graves presented the check to representatives from Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center as this year's beneficiary. Also on stage for the presentation were members of the Lane family of Gerry Lane Enterprises, presenting sponsor of the event.
Grand Marshal Dr. Yolunda Taylor led the court and debutantes in a second line, which was followed by the indoor parade complete with brightly lit, full-sized floats and a white carriage transporting the king and queen. Members of McKinley High and Scotlandville High marching bands played Mardi Gras tunes. Also in the parade were the Baton Rouge Goldwing Road Riders, Red Stick Roller Derby, Bayou Cirque performers, iHeart Media and Guaranty Broadcasting vehicles. The McKinley High School JROTC assisted backstage and during the parade.
The Bucktown All-Stars kept revelers dancing until midnight.
The 2019-20 corporate ball sponsors are:
- Presenting: Gerry Lane Enterprises
- Platinum: WVLA Local33/WGMB Fox44
- Gold: Aetna, Entergy, Excel Modular Scaffold and Regions Bank
- Silver: Anton’s Fine Jewelry, Eastman, InRegister, LUBA Workers’ Comp, SOS Med Supply and Torapath Technology
- Associate: Barracuda Specialty Services; Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Co.; Bauder Family; Bradley-Blewster and Associates; CMA Technology Solutions; Colby Constructors; Dr. Dale J. Politz, DDS and Associates; Dr. David D. Hanson and Dr. Jolene K. Johnson; Dr. Stan and Charlene Montelaro; Eatel Business; Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System; Garrety & Associates, CPAs; General Informatics; Gulf Coast Occupational Medicine; Home Bank; Iberia Bank; J.P. Morgan Chase; GO Eat Concepts; Lettermans; Louisiana Title; Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center; Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center (Corporate); Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Foundation; Motion Industries; MMR Group; MSA, The Safety Company; NY Bagel; Our Lady of the Lake Foundation; Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center; Phelps Dunbar; Ryson Roofing; Saunders and Chabert; Sheehy, Ware & Pappas; and Taylor, Porter, Brooks and Phillips; The Neuromedical Center; Dr. and Mrs. Luke Corsten; and Vascular Specialty Center.
For more information about Karnival Krewe de Louisiane, visit karnivalkrewe.com.