The Krewe of Assisi hosted its second ball on Friday at Hemingbough in St. Francisville.
The royal court depicted historic dynasties from all over the world, dynasties that spanned ancient times to the Middle Ages.
Presiding over the tableau was King Assisi II Mitch Brashier and Queen Assisi II Dot Temple along with Ball Captain Miles Higgins. Emcee Luke Williamson welcomed the dukes and duchesses, who each represented an ancient dynasty or empire's monarchs and warriors.
As a philanthropic organization, the krewe presented $10,000 to its 2022 charity, The Julius Freyhan Foundation.
After the program, the court and krewe enjoyed dancing and a midnight breakfast.