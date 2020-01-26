Jonathan Rushing and Arilyn Roberts (aka Travis Dupuy) were crowned King and Queen Apollo XXXIX at the Mystic Krewe of Apollo Baton Rouge’s 39th annual Bal Masque “Apollo Gets Animated” on Jan. 25 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Ballroom.
Members and guests were welcomed by krewe President Tyson O’Brien, who recognized the night’s sponsors and special guests, which included kings and queens from Apollo krewes in Lafayette, New Orleans and Birmingham, Alabama.
The celebration began with Dupuy singing the national anthem, and the presentation of the colors by a color guard led by Scot Aidt.
The evening’s tableau began with entrance of emcees Lester Mut as Jessica Rabbit and Joe Boniol as Steamboat Willie. They were followed by Mr. National Apollo Eros Sea and Miss National Apollo London Manchester, Mr. Apollo Baton Rouge 2020 John Ostrander and Miss Apollo Baton Rouge 2020 Ella Royale.
Next to take the stage were reigning monarchs King Apollo XXXVIII KD Linkous-Smith and Queen Apollo XXXVIII Miranda Mann (Carlos Perez), followed by ball Captains Scot Aidt and spouse Tamela Aidt as Woody and Jessie from “Toy Story” and Co-captains Josh Richardson and Chad Blanchard as “How To Train Your Dragon” and “Finding Nemo,” respectively.
The tableau also included Ben Woods as Rainbow Bright, Gia Giovanni as Beetlejuice, Jacob Lacara as The Little Mermaid, Ella Royale as Elasta Girl from “The Incredibles,” John Deshotel as Transformers, Channing Gauthier as Mickey Mouse, Paul Lemoine/Effie Marie as Mulan, Corey Tullier as Pink Panther and Chase Niedringhaus as Tarzan.
The tableau concluded with the traditional grand march led by the captains with krewe members throwing beads and other Carnival trinkets to guests.