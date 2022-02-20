With a “Great Gatsby” theme, Krewe de Halcyon’s royal court were presented Feb. 5 at the krewe’s sixth annual Mardi Gras ball in Baton Rouge.
Donations were collected to support BUST Out for Breast Cancer and Cara’s House Animal Shelter in Ascension Parish.
Jan and Jackie Lass, the 2022 king and queen, were honored along with their royal court, dukes and duchesses Jim Granger Jr. and Tricia Porche, Mitchell Johnston and Sharon Avants, and Sean and Lacey Wade.
The 2020 king and queen, Jim and Vickie Hall, who served for two years, toasted the krewe and royal court.
Gents and Princesses Brandon Hall and Alexandra Daigle, Andrew Daigle and Sarah Templet, and Tristan Dugas and Sydney Templet were presented by the Krewe.
A moment of silence honored members, guests and their loved ones who were impacted by the pandemic. The krewe also recognized and thanked everyone on the front lines, including but not limited to, service members, educators, medical personnel, police officers, first responders and firefighters. A standing ovation followed.
Brandy Pitre, Nichole Sitz and Vickie Hall founded Krewe de Halcyon. The organization’s core values are charity, family, fun and fulfillment year-round, a news release says. The krewe continued its commitment of service during the pandemic, collecting eyeglasses for The Lion’s Club Recycle for Sight Program, conducting its annual Homeless Outreach Project, participating in St. Jude’s Valentine Card Project, supporting a local battered women and children’s shelter, collecting prom dresses for girls who are less fortunate, and partnering with BUST Out for Breast Cancer. Learn more about the krewe at krewedehalcyon.com.