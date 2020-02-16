Founded in 1947, Baton Rouge’s oldest continuous Carnival organization, the men's Krewe of Tucumcari, staged its 73rd annual ball Saturday, Feb. 15, with a “Superheroes" theme at the Raising Cane’s River Center Ballroom.
Amanda Jane Ourso sang the national anthem to open the ball, where the stage featured vivid oversized cartoon images and captions from favorite superheroes. A cascading backdrop of lightning bolts and stars framed the throne of King and Queen Tucumcari LXXIII.
The tableau began with the presentation of last year’s Royal Court, King Tucumcari LXXII James “Buzzy” Landry and his daughter Queen Tucumcari LXXII Molly Martha Landry, of Gonzales.
Next came 2019 maids Kaylynn Michelle Broussard, escorted by her father, Brandon Brion Broussard; Isabelle Amelie English, escorted by her brother Noah Riley English; and Piper Rebecca Melton, escorted by her grandfather King Tucumcari LXXII Jerry Wayne Piper.
Krewe President Joey Culmone passed the ceremonial ball captain’s whistle to 2020 ball Captain Brandon Brion Broussard, portraying Superman. Broussard is an operations supervisor at Shell — Norco Manufacturing Complex. He was a duke in 2019. He is married to Angela Fabre Broussard, and they have three children.
Broussard whistled to call forth krewe members, who entered the ballroom sporting purple and gold capes to celebrate the LSU Tigers as they paraded and threw beads to “Get the Gat!”
King Tucumcari LXXIII John Dixon Allen then entered as Shazam. A duke in 2009, Allen is retired from Reliant Energy and is now a stay-at-home dad.
The king’s page was Jack Dalton Allen, son of the king and his wife, Jamie Webb Allen, and sister of Queen Tucumcari LXX London Allen Fougerousse and this year's queen.
Queen Tucumcari LXXIII Sloane L’Anne Allen made her debut as Wonder Woman. She is the daughter of the king and his wife and was a maid in 2017. She is a senior at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and will enter the master’s program this summer.
The queen’s page was Brooklynn Grace Broussard, daughter of the ball captain and his wife.
The maids, escorted by dukes, then entered representing various heroines.
Maggi Claire Barksdale, daughter of Jon Erik Barksdale and Josephine Michel Barksdale, was Elastigirl. She is a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy and was escorted by her father.
Emma Catherine Ramsey, daughter of Cheryl Bowers Hartung and Paul E. Ramsey Jr., represented Black Widow. She is a sophomore at LSU. Her escort was family friend Ron Bays.
Riley Claire Richard appeared as Bat Girl. The daughter of Jason and Brandi Jobes and Allen Richard, she is a senior at St. Amant High School. Her father served as her escort.
The krewe’s Ding-A-Lings Dancers and dancers from the Bryan Jordan Dance performed with choreography by Ashlyn Esterly. Ensemble members and their dance partners were Steve Langwell and Henri Smith, Wendell McDougald and Samantha Williams, Mike Saurage and Rachel Harvey, Terry Doub and Ashlyn Esterly, Duncan Parks and Lauren Baxter, Michael Moore and Travis McLavy, and Brent Bonfanti and Taylor Schoen.
The tableau concluded with President Joseph “Joey” Culmone offering the toast of Tucumcari to celebrate the reign of the new court. At 11 p.m., Culmone led a traditional second line dance.
In addition to Culmone, serving on the krewe's board of directors are Vice President Darrell P. Ourso, Treasurer Terry Doub, Secretary Trey Earle, Mark Aubert, David Cordell, Keith Crousillac, Brett Dykes, Michael Hale, Jason Jobes, Steve Langwell, Michael Moore, Casey Person, Jay Trahan and Mark Warrington. Emeritus board members are Thomas C. McKowen IV and John Sanchez.
Trey Earle served as master of ceremonies. Court designs and costume execution by D&D Creations, of Kenner. After Five Tuxedos provided formal wear. Stage design by Catherine Hale Whitehead. Long Neck Society provided music for the evening. Krewe photography provided by Ashford-Halley.