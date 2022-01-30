Cirque de Mystique celebrated its 45th Mardi Gras ball hosted by Krewe Mystique de la Capitale on Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center.
Reigning over the tableau and formal ball were King Mystique XLV Kevin Seale Vaughan and Queen Mystique XLV Emma Claire Vaughan, the daughter of the king. The queen was presented as a debutante in 2020.
The king and queen were accompanied by five royal pages: Charlotte Coco Balette and Anna Claire, Charles Henry, Elizabeth Anne and Grace Catherine Faller.
The tableau opened with a final promenade of the 2020 court, King Mystique XLIV Charles Timothy Porch, Queen Madison Elise Bennett and Ball Captain David J. Pere.
Next came the 2022 Ball Captain Lisa Gonzales Barnett who welcomed the 2022 debutantes: Peggy Marie Cotton, daughter of Blake and Annette Cotton; Camille Lisette Domangue, daughter of Jeff and Cecilia Domangue; Addison Rachel Dunbar, daughter of Bradley and Courtney Dunbar; Ava Louise Dunn, daughter of Dr. Michael Dunn and Daisy Dunn; Grace Marie Granger, daughter of Louis and Stephanie Granger; Carolyn Ann Herman, daughter of Mark and Heather Herman; Emma Kate Lauret, daughter of Dr. Dean Lauret and Carey Lauret; Claire Elizabeth Lazaroe, daughter of Tim and Anita Lazaroe; Burgin Elizabeth Rome, daughter of Gregg and Amy Rome; and Camille Renee Smith, daughter of Greg and Jill Smith.
The tableau concluded with the announcement of the parade Grand Marshal Luke Davis. Davis, a nurse practitioner, is serving as grand marshal as a representative of all members of the medical community who have fought valiantly against the COVID-19 virus over the last two years.
Davis will lead this year’s parade at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. The parade will again feature the veterans’ float representing all branches of the military. This float is made possible through corporate and private donations. To support the float or nominate a veteran for the 2023 Parade, visit KreweMystique.com for information.