The Krewe of Artemis hosted its 20th annual Mardi Gras soiree Jan. 15 at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
The ballroom was transformed into a fantasy world as Queen Artemis XX, along with her king, were presented in a tableau titled "Artemis' Top Twenty.”
Krewe of Artemis Captain Joanne Walker Harvey’s whistle exchange called the festivities to order and the colors of the United States of America were presented by Mentorship Academy of Baton Rouge. Immediately following, the soiree began with the traditional presentation of the krewe’s past kings and queens to the song “Overture from Music Man.”
Dr. Margaret “Mimi” Anne Singer Lee reigned as Queen Artemis XX. Dr. Singer Lee is the wife of Dr. Matthew Raleigh Lee and is executive vice president and chief human resources officer of b1 Bank.
Royal pages to the queen were Madeleine Marie Esquivel, the daughter of Marie Banta Esquivel and Bret Esquivel; and Noelle Elizabeth Rahm, the daughter of Shannon and David Rahm. The pages represented “Artemis Presents the Greatest Show on Earth.”
Royal maid to her majesty was Alexis Aline Harvey, the daughter of Joanne and Charles Harvey. Alexis represented “Artemis Salutes Hollywood.” Also, Ellen Craig Livingston, the daughter of Sarah and Craig Livingston, represented “Artemis is Sweet Sixteen and Counting.” Katelyn Mackenzie Schroeder, the daughter of Lynn and Mike Schroeder, represented “Artemis Loves Louisiana.”
Reigning as King Artemis XX was Scott John Taylor, the husband of Michelle Taylor. The king is president and chief operating officer for Walk-Ons Enterprises.
Royal pages to the king were Mason Bruce Esquivel, the son of Marie Banta Esquivel and Brett Esquivel; and Matthew Parker Ingram, the son of Michelle and Connor Ingram.
Royal dukes to his majesty were Gabriel Vincent Black, the son of Kim and Timothy Black; Eric Connor Schroeder, the son of Lynn and Mike Schroeder; and James Alexander Van Hook, the son of Catherine and Dr. Jim Van Hook.
The princess of the junior court was Harley Stupka-Davis, the daughter of Mary Beth Stupka and Daryl Davis.
The junior dukes were Locke Joseph Brackin, the son of Dr. Renee Renegar and Richard Brackin; and Luke David Thibodeaux, the son of Denise and Dirk Thibodeaux.
Presented as officers of the Krewe of Artemis were Katie Braun, Toni Chenevert, Leigh Holdiness Davis, Marie Banta Esquivel, Susan Langley and Edith Rahm.
The krewe’s float lieutenants provided the perfect finale of the formal presentation by giving the krewe members and their guests a sneak peek of this year’s parade also representing the theme, “Artemis’ Top Twenty.” Master of ceremonies was Chris Nakamoto.
The Krewe of Artemis will parade through downtown Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, with 17 New Orleans-style floats and more than 20 bands and marching groups. For more information, go to kreweofartemis.net.