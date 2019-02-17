Strains of the Rebirth Brass Band’s rendition of “Carnival Time” filled the Raising Cane’s River Center on Feb. 16 as ball Captain Brenda Pitre Torrence made her entrance as the “Mistress of Carnival” to open the Krewe of Romany’s 70th annual Mardi Gras Ball.
Reigning over the “Carnival Time”-themed evening were Queen Romany LXX Bonnie Colleen O’Brien, daughter of Kathleen and Richard O’Brien, and King Romany LXX John Keith Williams, husband of krewe member Tammi Mincin Williams.
They were attended by Pages Macey LeBourgeois, daughter of Monique and Damien LeBourgeois; and Quinn Marie Giordano, daughter of Shannon and Frank Giordano, and granddaughter of krewe member Cyndy Seilhan; the king’s grandson, Riley Kaiden Williams, son of Jennifer and Clay Williams; Cade Landry McClelland, son of Joelle and Cory McClelland; and Cason Everett and Connor Ray Torrence, sons of Carlie and Blake Torrence and grandsons of the ball captain.
The five maids represented Carnival celebrations from around the globe. As they made their entrances, videos of actual celebrations in their respective countries played on a large screen.
Brenna Mechelle Crawford, daughter of Christan and Jabe Crawford, represented the Tenerife Carnival in Spain. She was escorted by her father.
Marian Kate Luzier, daughter of Kerma and Charles Luzier, represented Italy’s Carnival of Venice. She was escorted by her father.
Jane Yvonne Zaruba, daughter of Mae and Michael Zaruba, represented Japan’s Samba Carnival. She was escorted by her father.
Calie Raelin Pitre, daughter of Lizza Bailey Church and William Pitre, represented the Junkanoo Carnival in the Bahamas. She was escorted by her grandfather, James W. Pitre.
Olivia Helen Baudin, daughter of Pamela and Stanley Baudin, represented Brazil’s Rio Carnival. She was escorted by her father.
Taking their final bow were 2018's court — ball Captain Terrie Mabile Cavalier, King and Queen Romany LXIX Gerrad Matthew and Kathleen Jordan O’Brien Delatte and maids Laura Elizabeth Adams, Molly Elizabeth Anding, Jaycelin Breann Carter and Caroline Elizabeth Crawford. Past ball captains were introduced and presented with a token commemorating the krewe’s 70th anniversary.
Krewe board members are: President Brandi Al Jariri, Vice President Maria Rowland, Secretary Kim Mitchell, Treasurer Tara Schwartz, members-at-large Heather St. Germain and Ashley Fabre, and special adviser Tammi Williams.
In keeping with tradition, the women of the krewe performed a Brazilian dance number and the krewe couples danced to a Louisiana Zydeco song. Jerisse Bolton Grantham was the choreographer.
Following the tableau, the ball continued with dancing to Crescent City Soul.
Master of ceremonies for the evening was Robert Chandler. Stage attendants were Daniel Cavalier, Brandt Richard, Paul Schwartz, Darryl Varnado and Devin Williams. Stage design and execution was by Tony Arieux, of American Audio Visual, and sound was by Bill Bennett, of Sound South. Court costumes were designed and back pieces constructed by Todd Averette.