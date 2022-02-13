The Krewe Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler hosted its 37th annual Mardi Gras ball at the Baton Rouge Marriot on Saturday.
President Hoytt Adcock welcomed members and guests and introduced the master of ceremonies, "Real Life, Real Crime" podcast host Woody Overton.
The program opened with 2019 returning royalty using the theme “The History of NOLA The Crescent City-Tri Centennial.” 2019 King Tommy Benoit represented Gen. Andrew Jackson and 2019 Queen Leona Benoit was Lady Jazz.
This year's theme, “Winter is Coming – The Game of Crowns,” loosely followed the TV fantasy drama series "Game of Thrones." The 2022 ball captain, Chraile Rodriquez, was “Daenerys, The Mother of Dragons from the House of Targaryen.” Reigning as king was Stephen Pitcher, representing “Jon Sneaux, King of the North from the House of Stark." Queen Tara Pitcher dressed as “The Red Witch of Fire from the House of Pitcher.”
The royal court included Victoria Furlow as “Lady Sansa Stark from the House of Winterfell,” Blair Wilbert as “Tyrion Lannister from the House of Lannister,” and Britton Furlow as “Margaery from the House Tyrell.”
Tableau entertainment was a “Tournament of Champions" jousting event. The board of directors performed a festive Maypole ribbon dance.
The krewe's other directors are President-elect Annette Pressler, Past President Chrisy Wilbert, Secretary Melanie Sullivan, Treasurer Leona Beniot, Jimmy DeFranceschi, Johnny Grimmett, Susann Grimmett, Peggy Hebert, Barbara Mier, Pam O’Neil and Tara Pitcher.
Peggy Hebert directed the tableau, while Steven Landry provided DJ dance music, lighting and audio. Stage design and construction was by Pat and Melanie Sullivan. Execution of costumes was by Peggy Hebert, Linda Adcock, Leona Beniot, Jade Labat, Susann Grimmett, Pam O’Neil, Annette Pressler, Tara Pitcher and Melanie Sullivan. Special effect dragon wings were designed and constructed by LaDawn and Jimmy Jones. Videographer was Rick Richards. Photography was by Eric Frank.