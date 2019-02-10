The Krewe of Denham Springs partied to a theme of "Hawaiian Tropical Paradise" for its 39th annual Mardi Gras ball Feb. 9 at North Park Recreational Center in Denham Springs.
During the night’s festivities at the center, decorated with palm trees, leis and floral scenery, Mickey Sharp and Lynne Sharp were presented as the 2019 king and queen.
Mickey Sharp has been a member of the krewe for 20 years, serving as first vice president, float captain, ball captain and parade captain representing the Krewe of Konfusion. He is an assistant chief with Livingston Fire Protection District 5.
Lynne Sharp, mother of the king, is a charter member of the krewe and has served as secretary, treasurer, publicity chair, float captain, ball captain and parade captain for the Krewe of Konfusion. Lynne and husband Darwin Sharp reigned as king and queen in 1987. The couple has been married for 50 years. In addition to Mickey Sharp, they are parents to Becky Wisenbaker and grandparents to Kathryn Wisenbaker, Brandon Wisenbaker and Patricia Wisenbaker, all residents of Crestview, Florida.
Master of ceremonies Matt Williams, of WAFB, introduced ball Captains Mary and Doug Poole; parade Captains David and Mary Stringfellow and Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry.
The king and queen presented Hawaiian leis to float captains Mary Beth Coxe, Krewe of Bras Moi Chue; Beckie Pourciau and Wendy Maxwell, Krewe of Fleur De Lis; Pete and Michelle Giarrusso, Krewe of Klassy Cajuns; Amanda and Andrew Collins, Krewe of Konfusion; Trisha and Alton Cambre, Krewe of Mystic Summer; Marcus Bennett, Krewe of Neaux Klu; Margaret and Keith Walker, Krewe of Roux; and Shannon and Jason Caruso, Krewe of Who.
Last year's king and queen, Eugene “Gene” Caballero Jr. and Margie Caballero, bestowed silver medallions on the 2019 royalty, and the mayor presented the new king and queen with a key to the city.
The party continued with dancing to the music of the Blue Eyed Soul Revue.
The 2018-19 officers of the Krewe of Denham Springs are President Emily Barclay, Krewe of Neaux Klu; First Vice President Mary Poole, Krewe of Klassy Cajuns; Second Vice Presidents Billie and Joy McCartney, Krewe of Bras Moi Chue; Secretary Ashleigh Vasquez, Krewe of Bras Moi Chue; Treasurer Susan Hazleton, Krewe of Mystic Summer; Social Chairman Raymond Nichols, Krewe of Bras Moi Chue; Historian Don Drone, Krewe of Bras Moi Chue; Publicity Chairwoman Lynette Wheat, Krewe of Fleur De Lis; Bead Chairwoman Tricia Cambre, Krewe of Mystic Summer; Sponsorship Chairwoman Melinda Smith, Krewe of Fleur De Lis; Parade Captains David and Mary Stringfellow, Krewe of Mystic Summer; and former king and queen Gene and Margie Caballero, Krewe of Who.
The Krewe of Denham Springs will continue its Mardi Gras celebration with its parade at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.