The Krewe of Denham Springs went Hollywood with a “Roll Out the Red Carpet” theme for its 42nd annual Mardi Gras Ball on Feb. 5 at North Park Recreational Center in Denham Springs.
Outgoing royalty are King Raymond Nichols and Queen Donna Nichols.
During the night’s festivities, Adam and Emily Barclay were crowned this year’s king and queen.
Emily Barclay has been a krewe member for 22 years and her husband for 15 years. They have served as float captains for Krewe of Neaux Klu several times and were ball captains. Emily Barclay has served as president of the Krewe of Denham Springs for five years.
The Barclays have been married for 15 years. Adam Barclay works as the lab supervisor at Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite. Emily Barclay is a teacher and the girls basketball coach at Live Oak Junior High School. They have two children — daughter Taylor, 13, and son Travis, 8.
The king's parents are Harold and Carmen Barclay, and Emily Barclay is the daughter of Madelyn Benton and the late John Benton.
Master of ceremonies WAFB news anchor Matt Williams introduced ball captains Keith and Margaret Walker, parade captain Wendy Maxwell and Denham Springs Mayor Gerald Landry.
Float captains are Mike and Keri Mannen, of Krewe Bras Moi Chue; Corey and Ally Parker, of Krewe of Fleur de Lis; Stuart and Chalisse LaBauve, of Krewe of Klassy Kajuns; Mickey and Lynne Sharp, of Krewe of Konfusion; Buddy Pepper, of Krewe of Mystic Summer; BJ and Marcie Broussard, of Krewe of Neaux Klu; Chris Buhler, of Krewe of Roux; Patti Landreneau, of Krewe of Who; and Johnnie and Bridget Morrison, of Krewe of Hullabaloux.
The 2020 king and queen bestowed upon the new royal couple their Krewe of Denham Springs silver medallion necklaces. The mayor read a proclamation and presented the couple with a key to the City of Denham Springs.
The mayor and court, along with ball guests, honored the new king and queen with a celebratory toast. The royal couple danced and closed the ceremonies while leading everyone in the traditional Mardi Gras second line.
The evening also featured dancing to music by the Blue Eyed Soul Revue.
The Krewe of Denham Springs will continue its Mardi Gras celebration with its parade at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. This year’s grand marshal will be Woody Overton, co-host of the "Real Life Real Crime" podcast.