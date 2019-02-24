PLAQUEMINE — The Krewe of Okeanos found out it is not nice to mess with Mother Nature at its 40th annual Mardi Gras ball themed “Nature — Marvel of Gods." The ball was held Feb. 23 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center.
Reigning over the Mardi Gras festivities were King Okeanos XL Antoine Joseph Landry, portraying Father Earth, and Queen Tethys XL Caroline Mary Landry, portraying Mother Nature. The queen is the daughter of krewe members Susan and Antoine Landry, granddaughter of Lois L. Landry, of Bayou Goula, and the late Charles G. Landry Sr. and the late J. Farrell Bourgoyne and Mary J. Bourgoyne.
The setting represented the colors of nature with blue oceans, crystal icebergs, smoldering volcanoes, golden sunshine, green jungles and rainforests. The tableau opened with Mother Nature sending ball Captains Tara Patin and Theresa Purpera to cast a spell on the children of the krewe transforming them into lizards, seals, toucans, starfish, sea lions, octopuses, butterflies, fish, flowers, porcupines, trees and fairies.
Guardians of the jungle Nicholas Purpera and Christopher Patin, son of krewe members Shannon and Ty Patin, stood guard over the king.
Cheslyn Alyse Simpson, daughter of krewe members Shannon and Chester Simpson, was presented as the Goddess of the Sun and with Guardians Trevor Curry and Trent “Timmy” Jumonville.
Representing the “God and Goddess of Water” were Kenneth “Clay” Sterling Payne, son of krewe members Tisha and Kenneth Payne, as Poseidon, and Claire Jude Landry, daughter of Stephanie and Damon Landry and niece of krewe members Darla and Rodney LaBauve Jr., as Aphrodite.
The “God and Goddess of Fire” were krewe member Joel Bezet as Vulcan and, as Vesta, Samantha Michelle Landry, daughter of Jennifer and Lenny Landry and niece of krewe members Theresa and Dale Purpera Sr.
Following were the “God and Goddess of Ice” with Jason Scott Walker as Boreas, and Callie Angeline Walker, daughter of krewe members Shelley and Jason Walker, as Khione.
Then came the “God and Goddess of Beauty.” Clayton Leander Curry, son of krewe member Tara Patin, was Phaunus and, as Thanatos, was Margo Alyse Crocket, daughter of Cricket Crocket and Lydia Crocket and niece of Tara Patin.
From the skies came the “God and Goddess of Air,” with Michael Jules D'Albor, son of krewe members Lana and Kim D'Albor, portraying Dryad, and Maddison Grace Pitre, daughter of Brenda and Tiger Pitre and niece of Lana and Kim D'Albor, portraying Oread.
The “God and Goddess of Forest” were Colby Landry, son of Deanne and Jim Landry, as Bacchus, and, portraying Diana, Kamryn Lois Rodriquez, daughter of Lovee and Lenny Rodriquez. Both maid and duke were presented by krewe members Tia and Michael Campbell.
The Tenacious Jungle Warriors dancers were Desiree Babin, Shea Bujol, Stacy Campbell, Brittany Dupont, Amanda Dupree, Britni Landry, Londie LeJeune, Courtney Purpera and Meagan Purpera.
Master and mistress of ceremony were state Rep. Chad Brown as Father Earth and Paige Alleman as Mother Nature.