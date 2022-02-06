The Karnival Krewe de Louisiane court includes, bottom row, from left, Grand Marshall Pat Shingleton, King Brandon Munn, Queen Suzie Toups-Adler and Ball Captain Shane Morrison; second row, Duke Brad Watts, Duchess Edy Koonce, Duchess Sarah Taylor and Duke Dr. Samir Patel; third row, Duke Felix 'Andy' DeJean IV and Duchess Melissa Mouton; top row, Duke Josh Carpenter and Duchess Kelli Stephens.