King Brandon Munn and Queen Suzie Toups-Adler reigned over the 35th annual Karnival Krewe de Louisiane Ball on Friday.
This year’s “Back to the '80s” theme filled the Raising Cane’s River Center with color, music and memorabilia from that decade.
Prior to the tableau, guests were greeted by Bayou Cirque’s firestick dancers and performers dressed in '80s costumes. Once inside the Exhibition Hall, acrobats entertained guests by performing on large LED swings on stage.
Ball Captain Shane Morrison hosted the tableau. Members of the royal court were Duke Joshua Carpenter and Duchess Kelli Stephens; Duke Dr. Samir Patel and Duchess Sarah Taylor; Duke Felix “Andy” DeJean IV and Duchess Melissa Mouton; and Duke Brad Watts and Duchess Edy Koonce.
The tableau culminated with the presentation of the krewe’s 2022 debutantes with their escorts: Amanda Caroline Andrews, escorted by her father, Scott Andrews; Sarah Campbell Harris, escorted by her father, Tim Harris; Ellen Margaret Hataway, escorted by her father Wes Hataway; Anna Michael Ieyoub, escorted by her father, Richard Ieyoub; Sadie Jewel McManus, escorted by her father, Wade McManus; Lydia Katherine Poche, escorted by her father, Tim Poche; Grace Kathryn Rowley, escorted by her father, Steven Rowley; Catherine Karen Saunders, escorted by her father, Henri Saunders; Suzanne Stafford Smith, escorted by her father, Matthew Smith; Raveena Vij, escorted by her father, Mo Vij; Devyani Vij, escorted by her father, Mo Vij; and Taylor Noel Walker, escorted by her father, Robert Walker.
At the end of the tableau, Krewe board President Katie Graves welcomed guests, sponsors and Krewe members. Graves presented a $325,000 check, representing the Krewe’s year-long fundraising effort to benefit cancer patients in the community, to representatives from Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Also on the stage for the presentation were members of the Lane family of Gerry Lane Enterprises, presenting sponsor of the event.
Grand Marshal Pat Shingleton led the court, debutantes and other guests in a second line. Following the second line, the indoor parade commenced with the grand marshal in his vintage fire truck. The debutantes and royal court threw their beads from two brightly lit, full-sized floats. The king and queen rode in lighted floats with family and friends. McKinley High School and Scotlandville High School marching bands had the entire crowd dancing to upbeat songs and Mardi Gras tunes. Additional parade participants included the Al Azar Grotto dune buggies, Brothers Keepers Motorcycle Group, Red Stick Roller Derby, Bayou Cirque performers and iHeart Media vehicles. The McKinley High School JROTC assisted backstage and during the parade.
The Chee-Weez took over the night with high-energy live music that kept revelers dancing until midnight.
For more information about Karnival Krewe de Louisiane, visit karnivalkrewe.com.