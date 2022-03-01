After two years of waiting, New Roads celebrated the 100th anniversary of its Mardi Gras parade with a cavalcade of floats and live music.
The town proudly claims the parade as the second-oldest in Louisiana. It was limited to a drive-thru event in 2021 because of COVID, so the city was bursting with energy Tuesday for its first full Mardi Gras parade in 735 days.
Thousands of people of all ages flocked to downtown New Roads to gawk at elaborate floats, watch performances from local bands and collect as many beads as possible.
Life-long New Roads resident Bourg Langlois, who was Lions Club Mardi Gras king in 2016, has been to every New Roads Mardi Gras for the last 71 years. He said he felt extra anticipation to celebrate the 100th annual parade.
“The turnout has been fabulous and it looks very, very nice," Langlois said. "Absolutely fantastic. This one is unique because the carnival club is celebrating its 100th year anniversary, so it’s a win-win.”
While watching the parade, Langlois said he loves how community-oriented the New Roads festivities are compared to other Mardi Gras parades.
“We’re not as spectacular and we’re not as well-attended but we’re family and community oriented," Langlois said. "What’s really neat is that we have the whole cultural realm of people represented.”
New Roads resident Kendall James echoed that sentiment. She said she prefers a parade in a small city to one in a larger city like New Orleans.
“New Roads is a place where people know each other and are looking out for each other," she said. "In New Orleans it’s just harder to feel that way because it’s not a big city, but there are a lot of people in it.”
James said Mardi Gras is special because it's Louisiana's way of celebrating together, honoring traditions and relaxing away from work and other life responsibilities.
“I love feeling like I’m a part of my community because it’s just a chance to get to take off of work and we all celebrate together and just have fun," she said. "It doesn’t matter who you are, you can have fun here.”
Though many people participating or watching the parades had been to several Mardi Gras parades before, some new visitors were captivated by the crowds and festivities.
Addis resident LaToya Hunt said she's lived in Louisiana for a while, but tthe New Roads parade was her third Mardi Gras parade experience.
Though she's previously attended a parade in New Orleans and went to Spanish Town Mardi Gras last weekend, Hunt said she was shocked at the thousands of people who came to celebrate.
“We were actually pleasantly surprised because when we were coming into New Roads, there was a lot of traffic and it took us quite a while to actually find parking,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of fun so far. We came right in the middle of the first parade and so we’re looking forward to the next one, but so far it’s been a fun experience.”
Hunt said running into people in the community who she knew, but hadn't gotten to see in a while, made her feel closer to New Roads than ever before.
“We ran into our neighbors that live about three or four doors down from us and ran into one of my husband’s colleagues and so we’re seeing people we don’t usually see daily," Hunt said. "This one has been just as fun as New Orleans or Spanish Town, just a little more family-friendly.”
With thousands of people of all ages catching beads, dancing to music, eating and enjoying each other's company in the heart of Pointe Coupee Parish, it felt like 100 more years of Mardi Gras merriment in New Roads are likely.
"This parade is a part of a very specific culture, because it’s a small parish but it’s not once you get to know it," James said. "It's large and flourishing and I think our community will benefit a lot from being reconnected.”