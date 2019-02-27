Baton Rouge's Mardi Gras parades roll in full force this weekend and next. Look below for start times and maps for Friday and Saturday's Baton Rouge, Denham Springs and Hammond parades. And in case you'd like to get out of town for something a little different, we've include the Lafayette's Latin American-styled Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Mardi Gras parade.
Also happening this weekend: The Feliciana Family and Friends Mardi Gras Parade will start at noon Saturday, Feb. 23, in downtown Clinton, and the traditional Courir de Mardi Gras takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
And pick up the March 1 issue of Red for information about next weekend's Mardi Gras events, including Spanish Town and the Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival.