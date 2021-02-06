KingCake80.020212.jpg
Buy Now

Advocate staff photo by LIBBY ISENHOWER King Cake from The Ambrosia bakery.

 Libby Isenhower

Do you need a king cake shipped this Mardi Gras season? We've got you covered. 

Check out these Baton Rouge bakeries offering king cake shipping straight to your door. 

Know of another Baton Rouge bakery shipping king cakes? Let us know and we'll add it to our list. Shoot us an email at digitalnewsdesk@theadvocate.com

Here's our list of Baton Rouge bakeries offering shipping:

  • Ambrosia Bakery - Mini, regular and large king cakes available for shipping anywhere in the continental U.S. Place an order online at ambrosiabakery.com.
  • Benedetto's Market - Place an order by phone at (225)749-7309.
  • Baum's Fine Pastries - Ships nationwide. Place an order by phone at (225)927-0760.
  • Hubben's Supermarket - Order by phone at (225) 344-0574.
  • Sweetime Bakery - Place an order by phone at (225)615-8005.
  • Thee Heavenly Donut - Overnight and two-day shipping available. Place an order by phone at (225)753-7711. 

Know a shipping option that's not mentioned? Email us at onlinenewsdesk@theadvocate.com.

View comments