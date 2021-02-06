Do you need a king cake shipped this Mardi Gras season? We've got you covered.

Check out these Baton Rouge bakeries offering king cake shipping straight to your door.

Know of another Baton Rouge bakery shipping king cakes? Let us know and we'll add it to our list. Shoot us an email at digitalnewsdesk@theadvocate.com.

Here's our list of Baton Rouge bakeries offering shipping:

Ambrosia Bakery - Mini, regular and large king cakes available for shipping anywhere in the continental U.S. Place an order online at ambrosiabakery.com.

Alexander's Highland Market - Offers two day and next day shipping. Order online at alexandersmkt.com/shop/bakery/king-cakes.

Benedetto's Market - Place an order by phone at (225)749-7309.

Baum's Fine Pastries - Ships nationwide. Place an order by phone at (225)927-0760.

Counterspace BR - Full sized and mini king cakes available. Order online at www.counterspacebr.com/king-cake-orders.

Hubben's Supermarket - Order by phone at (225) 344-0574.

Joe Gambino's Bakery - Order online at gambinos.com/shop/king-cakes.

Matherne's Market - Place an order online at mathernes.com/catering/king-cakes.

Rouses Markets - Several packages available. Order online at kingcakes.rouses.com.

Ralph's Market - Offers over 40 flavors. Order online at ralphsag.com/kingcakes.

Robert Fresh Market - Offers five flavors. Order online at robertfreshmarket.com.

Sweetime Bakery - Place an order by phone at (225)615-8005.

Thee Heavenly Donut - Overnight and two-day shipping available. Place an order by phone at (225)753-7711.

