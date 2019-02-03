Krewe Mystique de la Capitale partied to a "Casino Royale" theme at its 43rd annual Mardi Gras ball held Feb. 2 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
Reigning over the tableau and formal ball were King Mystique XLIII Andrew “Jay” McGee and Queen Mystique XLIII Kaitlyn JinLiu “Katie” Cameron, daughter of krewe members Bob and Patti Cameron.
McGee served as 2016 ball captain, and the queen was a 2017 debutante and a member of the 2018 court.
The royal couple was accompanied by royal Pages Elizabeth Cameron, Alexis Prejean, Bailey Wusterbarth, Breann Wusterbarth and Royal Duke Nicholas Cameron.
The tableau opened with a final promenade of the 2018 court — King Mystique XLII Ian James Pereira, Queen Mystique XLII Analisa LeBlanc-Taylor, ball Captain Nancy Taylor and returning debutantes Maile Sri Jeannine Braden, Catherine Elizabeth Cangelosi, Anne-Marie Gahagan, Sidney Claire Gahagan, Erin Rylee Johnson and Olivia Lynn Ruffino.
They were followed by 2019 ball Captain Rhonda Baird. Krewe Lieutenants Rick Bourgeois, Tom Baggett, Rick Breedlove, Gary Gitner, Mike Henry, Jim Kaiser, Roger Marcombe, Gordon Nelson, Enrique Osuna, David Pere, Henry Pere, Tony Pittman, Tim Porch and Bill Ragsdale performed with 2017 King Mystique XLI Chadwick Kenney-Possa, Queen Mystique XLI Rowan Edaire Baird, 2018 King Mystique XLII Ian Pereira and Queen Mystique XLII Analisa LeBlanc-Taylor to a “007 Bond Collection” as a tribute to the late Rudy Landry, Mystique lieutenant captain.
Master of ceremonies Hugo Andricain introduced the krewe’s 2019 debutantes: Madison Bennett, daughter of Alisha and Waylan Bennett and granddaughter of krewe members Sheila and Tim Porch; Lanie Grace Everett, daughter of Shannan and John Everett; Kaleigh Harrell, daughter of Megan and Christopher Harrell; Annalise LaSavia, daughter of Myra and Jacob LaSavia; Natalie Lazaroe, daughter of Anita and Tim Lazaroe; Sydney Meyer, daughter of Connie and Todd Meyer; Madison Norcross, daughter of Summer and Richard Norcross; Presley Smith, daughter of Christy and Richard Smith; Sophia Stuart, daughter of Terrie and Michael Stuart; and Leah Wortmann, daughter of Rebecca and Al Wortmann and granddaughter of krewe members Eva and Rusty Smill. Escort lieutenants throughout the evening were Tommy Davis, David Jumper and Dennis Pereira. Dancing was to the music of the band Stormy.
The tableau concluded with the introduction of parade Grand Marshal Ashley Frugé, of WBRZ, who will lead the krewe's parade at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23. The parade will again feature the Veterans Float with veterans representing all branches of the U.S. military. This float is made possible through private and corporate donations. To support the float or nominate a veteran for the 2020 Parade, visit KreweMystique.com for information.