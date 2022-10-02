Karnival Krewe de Louisiane has announced the 12 young women who will be presented at the group’s 36th annual Mardi Gras ball on Feb. 3, 2023, at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Berkley Keaton Bruyere, a senior at Frisco High School in Dallas, Texas, is the daughter of Susie and Doug Bruyere. She is the granddaughter of Susan Sellers of Frisco, Texas, the late Rodney Sellers, Helen Bruyere of Longview, Texas and the late David Bruyere.
Olivia Joan Daigle, a senior at Brusly High School, is the daughter of Cheré and Rusty Daigle. She is the granddaughter of Judith and Alan Rosegrant of Longville and Wanda and the late Gerald Daigle.
Riley Ann Ewing, a senior at The Dunham School, is the daughter of Karen and the late Chris Ewing. She is the granddaughter of Gena Cook of Anniston, Alabama, the late Curtiss Cook, the late Mary Frances Ewing and C.E. Ewing.
Catherine Jordan Hultberg, a senior at St Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Shannon and Jordan “Jordy” Hultberg. She is the granddaughter of Susan and Lloyd Williams, Marion Hultberg of River Ridge and the late James Hultberg.
Emily Grace Lutgring, a senior at Charlotte Catholic High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the daughter of Wendy and Michael Lutgring. She is the granddaughter of Bonnye and Byron Lambert of Gonzales, the late Cecil Williams and Leonora and David Lutgring of Lafayette.
Leigh Ann Elise Lutgring, a freshman at Louisiana State University is the daughter of Wendy and Michael Lutgring. She is the granddaughter of Bonnye and Byron Lambert of Gonzales, the late Cecil Williams and Leonora and David Lutgring of Lafayette.
Claudia Maureen Magee, a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Colleen and David “Chip” Magee. She is the granddaughter of the late Maureen and Patrick Walker of Hammond, Deanna and David Magee of Baton Rouge and Lou Magee.
Lauren Elise Patterson, a senior at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, is the daughter of Paige and Gregg Patterson. She is the granddaughter of Frances and the late Michael Fakouri, Suzanne Patterson of Gonzales and the late Joseph A. “Jay” Patterson.
Lucy Shawn Rispone, a freshman at Louisiana State University, is the daughter of Brandy and Thad Rispone. She is the granddaughter of Bonnie and Danny Underdonk of Houma, Karen and Keith Luke of Dulac, the late Phyllis Rispone and Linda and Edward Rispone.
Neely Frances Rispone, a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the daughter of Tina and Rodi Rispone. She is the granddaughter of Ronnie and the late Judy Berthelot, Sharon and Tommy Neely and Frankie and Samuel Rispone.
Savannah Michelle Taylor, a senior at University Laboratory School, is the daughter of Michelle and Scott Taylor. She is the granddaughter of the late Bobby Cook of Miami, Florida, the late Cherie Nedeau and the late Teresa and James Taylor.
Riley Elizabeth Wilson, a senior at St. Joseph's Academy, is the daughter of Piper and Bradford Wilson. She is the granddaughter of Linda and John Nash of Alexandria and Priscilla and Leo Wilson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Founded in 1987, Karnival Krewe de Louisiane is dedicated to cancer research and patient care in the Baton Rouge community. Through its annual Mardi Gras ball and other events, the organization has donated over $4.4 million dollars to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.