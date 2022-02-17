After the canines of the CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts kicked off Carnival in the Capital City last weekend, seven more Mardi Gras parades take to area streets this weekend.
Afternoon or evening, in town or in the 'burbs, take your pick, and, as always, be safe out there.
Krewe of Artemis: 7 p.m. Friday, downtown Baton Rouge. It's ladies' night as this is the city's only all-female parading Mardi Gras krewe. Artemis has been around since 2001, offering a family-friendly, full-length New Orleans-style parade.
Krewe of Oshun: noon Saturday, Feb. 19, north Baton Rouge. This marks Oshun's second year of parading with bands, dance teams, schools, social clubs and entertainers. The relatively new krewe follows its parade with a festival starting at 2 p.m. at Scotlandville Parkway, 3200 Harding Blvd. Representatives of BREC will discuss the Scotlandville Parkway-Master Plan from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Along with community partners, they'll detail new trail signage, the next phase of the master plan, and interactive educational components about the trail for the festival.
For more info, check the krewe's Facebook page.
Krewe Mystique de la Capitale: 2 p.m. Saturday, downtown Baton Rouge. The oldest parading krewe in town, Mystique's been marching since 1977. The "Mystique" part of its name means that the identities of its royalty are not revealed until its ball or parade. krewemystique.com.
Krewe of Ascension Mambo: 2 p.m. Saturday. This is Mambo's inaugural roll and will take the route of the Gonzales Christmas Parade, which starts on Irma Boulevard, travels up Cornerview Road and then down Burnside Avenue to La. 30. Mambo hosted a gala and ball this year, with plans to have a royal court next year.
Krewe of Denham Springs: 3 p.m. Saturday, downtown Denham Springs. This krewe formed in 1981 so that the community could have its own family-oriented Carnival event. "Roll Out the Red Carpet" is this year's theme. Adam and Emily Barclay are the king and queen.
Krewe of Orion: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, downtown Baton Rouge. Since 1998, Orion's goal has been to bring the spirit of the New Orleans Mardi Gras to the Red Stick. The krewe takes its name from the mythological hunter of the skies, hosting a full-scale parade with floats and marching bands. kreweoforion.com.
Mid City Gras: 1 p.m. Sunday, along North Boulevard, Baton Rouge. You gotta love an organization with a squirrel for a mascot. Striving for inclusivity, the parade's route brings together north and south Baton Rouge for a true community celebration. midcitygras.org.