KD Linkous-Smith and Miranda Mann (Carlos Perez) were crowned King and Queen Apollo XXXVIII at the Mystic Krewe of Apollo Baton Rouge's 38th annual Bal Masque "Eccentric, but Just a Little Crazy" on Jan. 26 at the Raising Cane's River Center Ballroom.
The evening started with ball Co-captain Scot Aidt leading the Color Guard, followed by Knight David Stewart singing the national anthem.
The evening's tableau began with the entrance of the guest emcee Catia Lee Love, of Phoenix. She was followed by krewe President Jonathon Rushing, who introduced special guests and sponsors. Titleholders in the Capital City area and from krewes in Birmingham, Alabama; Lafayette and New Orleans also were recognized.
Last year's royalty, King Apollo XXXVII Chris Trainer and Queen Apollo XXXVII Nikki Renee Andrews (Jacob Lacara), presided over the ball.
In this year's tableau, representing Willie Wonka was ball Captain Nathan Wright. Aidt and his wife, Tammi Aidt, represented Mork and Mindy, and Co-captain and ball Treasurer Tyson O’Brien represented “The Birdcage.”
The tableau also included krewe lieutenants Chase Niedringhaus as Segfried and Roy, Matthew Lawson as Howard Hughes, Hal Halloway as Versace, Mike Smith as Uncle Fester from "The Addams Family" and Chad Blanchard as Freddie Mercury.
King XXXVI Dwayne Bovia portrayed Junior Sample from "Hee Haw" and Queen XXXV Josh Richarsdon and Channing Gauthier were the Mad Hatter and the hare. Miss AIDS Awareness Arilyn Roberts (Travis Dupuy) was Poison Ivy; King XXXI John Deshotel was Alfred Hitchock’s “The Birds;” and Queen XXX Effie Marie (Paul Lemoine) was Cruella Deville.
The coronation of Linkous-Smith and Mann followed the presentations. The tableau ended with the grand march, led by the captains with krewe members throwing beads and other Carnival trinkets to guests.