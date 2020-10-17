The Krewe of Artemis introduced its 2021 royal court at its 20th coronation event Oct. 3 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The royal court will be presented at the krewe’s annual Mardi Gras Soiree on Jan. 16.
Scott John Taylor and Margaret “Mimi” Anne Singer Lee will reign over festivities as King and Queen Artemis XX.
Taylor is the husband of Michelle Taylor and the president and chief operating officer for Walk-Ons Enterprises. Dr. Singer Lee is the wife of Dr. Matthew Raleigh Lee and is the executive vice president and chief human resources officer of b1Bank.
Introduced as royal maids are Alexis Aline Harvey, Ellen Craig Livingston and Katelyn Mackenzie Schroeder. Royal dukes are Gabriel Vincent Black, James Alexander Van Hook and Eric Connor Schroeder.
Alexis Aline Harvey is the daughter of Joanne and Charles Harvey and the granddaughter of Nathalie and George Walker, Theresa and Robert Harvey and the late Charlene and Judd Shelton. Ellen Livingston is the daughter of Sarah and Craig Livingston and the granddaughter of Angela and Herman Adams and Barbara and Roland Livingston. Katelyn Schroeder is the daughter of Lynn and Mike Schroeder and the granddaughter of Fay and David Schroeder and the late Kathleen Tamplain.
Gabriel Vincent Black is the son of Kim and Timothy Black and the grandson of Sharon Webre, Marie Black Billings and the late Floyd Webre and Robert Black. Eric Connor Schroeder is the son of Lynn and Mike Schroeder and the grandson of Fay and David Schroeder and the late Kathleen Tamplain. James Alexander Van Hook is the son of Dr. Jim and Catherine Van Hook and the grandson of Professor Frank Maraist, Dr. Patrick and Jane Davenport and James and Catherine Van Hook.
Harley Stupka-Davis is princess, and the queen’s pages are Madeleine Marie Esquivel and Noelle Elizabeth Elizabeth Rahm. Junior dukes are Locke Joseph Brackin and Luke David Thibodeaux. The king’s pages are Mason Bruce Esquivel and Matthew Parker Ingram.
Harley Stupka-Davis is the daughter of Mary Beth Stupka and Daryl Davis. Locke Joseph Brackin is the son of Dr. Renee Renegar and Richard Brackin. Luke David Thibodeaux is the son of Denise and Dirk Thibodeaux.
Madeleine Marie and Mason Bruce Esquivel are the children of Marie Banta Esquivel and Bret Esquivel. Noelle Elizabeth Rahm is the daughter of Shannon and David Rahm. Matthew Parker Ingram is the son of Michelle and Connor Ingram.
Also presented was the 2020 Royal Court: King Artemis XIX David Voss and Queen Artemis XIX Kim Frischhertz Morgan, along with their Royal Maids Alexis Antolik, Madison Cheatham and Caroline Uzee and Royal Dukes Ryan Bankston, Daniel Lee and Clay Taylor.
The Krewe of Artemis is scheduled to hold its parade on Feb. 5 in downtown Baton Rouge.