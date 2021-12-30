Twelfth Night is less than a week away, but whether the Baton Rouge region's westside will enjoy a full-fledged Carnival season is up in the air because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
COVID-19 cases are surging in the region — Louisiana posted its highest jump in case numbers Wednesday. The spread is leaving communities undecided on what to do before Mardi Gras Day on March 1.
Some cities have private krewes going forward with planned celebrations across the area, but others have Mardi Gras plans on hold for now. Last year krewes had to turn to alternate celebrations.
The Carnival Club of Pointe Coupee has started making small preparations, but won't make major decisions until it is notified by Pointe Coupee Parish Council of what will be allowed.
“We are not sure yet because we’re playing it by ear according to the pandemic, so we don’t know whether we’re having Mardi Gras or not," Carnival Club president Lee Porche said. "If we’re having it, we’ll be celebrating our 100th year, but we aren’t sure.”
New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes had said last month that the City of New Roads, in Pointe Coupee, will have a Mardi Gras celebration in 2022.
"Get ready for a spicier and better than ever return for Mardi Gras 2022 in the Prettiest City on the Water," Dukes tweeted on November 10.
With their centennial celebration on standby, Porche said the Carnival Club of Pointe Coupee will wait to hear from parish officials in the coming days.
“When they get ready to make their decision, they’ll call each krewe in and discuss it with us and then they would make a decision then," Porche said. "We would be in the decision-making process.”
In West Baton Rouge Parish, officials in Port Allen will make a decision on whether to have Mardi Gras festivities at the next Port Allen City Council committee meeting Jan. 5.
"They have not said whether we're going to have it or not have it," Port Allen municipal clerk Rose Roche said. "The city does not sponsor parades, but there is one large parade unit in the Krewe of the Good Friends of the Oaks and they would still need approval to have a parade."
Mardi Gras plans are well underway in Iberville Parish as the Krewe of Comogo in Plaquemine have set a schedule for a full Carnival season.
Krewe of Comogo will have floats in several events around Baton Rouge on Feb. 19, including the Krewe of Ascension and the Krewe of Mystique.
According to Earl Comeaux, who runs the Krewe of Comogo and is the managing partner of Comogo Floats, the krewe has gotten clearance to hold their big celebration in downtown Plaquemine on Feb. 27 and move forward with their assistance in other festivities.
"The city issues us the permit and they've been more than cooperative because now it's like this virus isn't really going to go away ever, so it's time to be back to reality and normal life," Comeaux said. "Hopefully we can be as safe as we can and nobody will get sick."
Comeaux said that the company has continued to renovate floats, update them and build new ones over the last two years while Mardi Gras celebrations were on hold.
"It's a full-time job and we do whatever we have to do to get it done," Comeaux said. "We build them all, we design them all, we make sure they're clean and ready. We probably have the biggest nighttime parade in the region outside of New Orleans."
While city and parish governments have had varied responses to holding Mardi Gras celebrations west of the river in the coming months, East Baton Rouge Parish still plans a celebration.
"We are moving forward with Mardi Gras as it stands now," said Mark Armstrong, a spokesman for East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. "We continue to monitor the data and stay in touch with our local healthcare community and the Louisiana Department of Health in case any modifications need to be made. We need everyone to get vaccinated."
Jan. 6 is the feast of the Epiphany in the Roman Catholic church, marking the visit of the three wise men to the Christ child and ending the Christmas season. Depending on the religious tradition one follows, Twelfth Night, which comes at the end of the 12 Days of Christmas, is celebrated Jan. 5 or Jan. 6.