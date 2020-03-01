The Krewe of Okeanos celebrated its 41st annual Mardi Gras ball on Feb. 15 with a theme of "Exploring the Caribbean" at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine.
King Okeanos Dalbert Joseph Varnell Jr. and Queen Tethys XLI Noelle Lynn Gueho represented America.
The queen is the daughter of Trish Gueho, granddaughter of Vickey Vicknair and great-granddaughter of V.J. and Carol Vicknair.
Serving as ball captains were Steve and Brigette Diamond, and Shannon and Joni Courtade as tourists.
Making their entrance from the St. Martin Bridge were Grace Marie Sanchez, granddaughter of krewe members Eddie and Dana Kimble, and Bryce Joseph Saurage, grandson of krewe members Barry and Fran Comeaux.
Jessica Elizabeth Landry and Daniel Varnell represented the Bahamas. Landry is the niece of krewe members Antoine and Susan Landry. Varnell is the son of krewe members Rhonda and Dalbert Varnell Jr., grandson of krewe member Evelyn Varnell and great-nephew of krewe member Sallye Troxclair.
Christen Nicole Diamond, daughter of krewe members Steve and Brigette Diamond, and Brennan James Boudreaux portrayed Grand Cayman Island. Boudreaux is the nephew of krewe members Michael and Lydia Barbee.
Representing Jamaica were Elizabeth Ayres Bueche, daughter of krewe members Brandon and Beth Bueche, and Chance Michael Boudreaux, nephew of krewe members Michael and Lydia Barbee.
The island of Trinidad was represented by Jessi Elizabeth Carline, niece of krewe members Chester and Shannon Simpson, and krewe member Kenneth Payne.
Mary Claire Morel and Logan Jude Morel represented the Dominican Republic. They are the children of krewe members Jay and Lisa Morel.
Krewe members and their guests enjoyed dancing the night away to the music of The Mixed Nuts. Photography was provided by Aaron Cormier Photography.