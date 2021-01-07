Terri Singleton will be grand marshal of the 2021 Mid City Gras, parade officials announced Thursday.
Singleton helped organize the inaugural Mid City Gras and served as chairperson of the parade committee for the first three years. She stepped down as chair after the 2020 parade.
“Mid City Gras would be a lot different and much less fun if Terri Singleton hadn't been involved from the very start,” Twanda Lewis, president of Mid City Gras, said in a press release. “Terri was Mid City Gras’ first parade chairperson. She was instrumental in the development and implementation of multiple aspects of the parade from securing the permits to the ‘rolling of the parade’. Making her grand marshal is a well-deserved honor.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be a “reverse parade” this year, in which krewes will decorate their homes to match the theme of 2021, MASKparade. The "reverse parade" will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. A map listing the participating krewes will be available at midcitygras.org so people will be able to drive around Mid City and see the decorations. Signs will also be provided.
“I'm honored that I was named grand marshal and am excited to help safely bring the Mardi Gras spirit to mid city without having an actual parade,” Singleton said in the release. “Decorating our houses will give us something fun to do while we stay at home for a while longer.”
Krewes can sign up to participate at midcitygras.org. The fee is $15, and paraders will have an option of making a $10 donation to WHYR. Singleton selected the non-profit community radio station as this year’s event beneficiary.
Judges will evaluate the best decorations and prizes will be awarded to the winners. Those prizes will include gift cards from Mid City businesses and hand-crafted trophies, the release also said.