In the Laissez Les Bon Temps Roule tableau are, front row from left, Johnny Grimmett, Melinda Kent, Margaret Scroggs, Annette Pressler and Jimmy DeFranceschi, and, back row, Pam O’Neil, Leona Benoit, Hoytt Adcock, Peggy Hebert and Melanie Sullivan. Also in the tableau were Barbara Mier, Chrisy Wilbert and Tara Pitcher.