Saluting themes from the past, Krewe Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler hosted its 35th annual Mardi Gras celebration ball with a theme of “Perfect Pairings,” on Feb. 1 at the Baton Rouge Marriott Ballroom.
Krewe President Melinda Kent welcomed members and guests, and introduced past President Margaret Scroggs, who served as Mistress of Ceremonies.
The national anthem was sung and flag presentation made by local firemen, police officers and the Central High School ROTC.
The board of directors was introduced with a dragon dance to the theme “1992 Touch of the Orient.” In addition to Kent and Scroggs, board members are President-elect Tara Pitcher, Secretary Melanie Sullivan, Treasurer Leona Benoit, Barbara Mier, Johnny Grimmett, Annette Pressler, Chrisy Wilbert, Hoytt Adcock, Pam O’Neil, Peggy Hebert and Jimmy DeFranceschi.
In recognition of celebrations from the past, costumed members and their guests were spotlighted at specially themed tables with a brief history and themed music. The past themes represented were:
1987 — “Great Lovers” by Blair and Chrisy Wilbert; 1989 — “Dancing through the Decades” by Jimmy and Melinda Kent; 1991 — “Ceremonial Sundance” by Barry and Pam O’Neil; 1992 — “Touch of the Orient” by Rod and Barbara Mier; 1994 — “Night of the Nile” by Hoytt and Linda Adcock; 1996 — “An Evening at the Speakeasy” by Jimmy and Cathy DeFranceschi; 1997 — “Shadows of the Old South” by Al and Diana Phillips; 1998 — “Football Extravaganza” by Diane Murphy; 2006 — “Vegas Lights Vegas Nights” by Johnny and Susann Grimmett; 2007 — “Comic Book Adventures” by Jimmy and Peggy Hebert; 2008 — “Ports of the Pirates” by Stephen and Tara Pitcher; 2009 — “A Night at the Oscars” by Tommy and Leona Benoit; 2011 — “Games People Play” by Phil and Margaret Scroggs; 2012 — “Tall Tales and Legends” by Annette Pressler; 2014 — “50 Years of James Bond” by Todd and Meredith Cooper; and 2016 — “Island Paradise” by Pat and Melanie Sullivan.
Representing the 2013 theme, “The Wild World of Sports,” guests volunteered to participate in a rowdy and competitive Football Toss Challenge and a Golf Putting Contest.
In a "Vegas Lights Vegas Nights" show, krewe members Johnny and Sussan Grimmett, portraying Sonny and Cher, entertained with the pop duo’s signature ballad “I Got You Babe.”
Also entertaining the guests was Logan Guilbeau, who danced to 1990's “Journey Through the Jungle”; Catherine Halpen, who danced to 1995's “Diamond Reflections”; and Mekiah Wells, who danced to 2001's “Carnival in Rio.”
Completing the tableau was the royal toast representing 2018 “Beer on Tap,” and the Second Line Promenade honoring 2003 “Circle of Life.” DJ Steven Landry, of MCDI, provided the tableau music and lighting. Videographer was Rick Richards and photographer was Eric Frank Photography.