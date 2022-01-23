With the theme “A Taste of Romany,” the Krewe of Romany celebrated the lifelong experiences and traditions of growing up in Louisiana and cooking great Louisiana dishes at its 72nd Mardi Gras ball.
Ball Captain Maria Gautreaux Rowland made her entrance with a "c’est si bon" to open the ball on Saturday at the Raising Cane's River Center.
Reigning over the evening was Queen Romany LXXII, Kelsey Marie Richard, daughter of Toni and Brant Richard; and King Romany LXXII, Buford E. “Bobby” Mitchell, husband of krewe member Kimberly LaCour Mitchell.
Attending the queen were her pages: Savannah Mae Buco, daughter of Rebekah and Daniel Buco; Sloane Elise Giordano, daughter of Shannon and Frank Giordano and granddaughter of krewe member Cyndy Seilhan; Macy Ann Grace, daughter of Melissa Grace and Jay Grace, granddaughter and niece of krewe members Rachael Grace and Sarah Brooks; Olivia Claire Nero, daughter of Lauren and Nicholas Nero; and Eleanor Kathryn Shelton, daughter of Jeanne-Marie and Chase Shelton.
Pages to the king were: Jackson Paul Buco, son of Rebekah and Daniel Buco; Reid Campbell Duplechin and Tate Joseph Duplechin, sons of Meghan and Alex Duplechin and grandsons of krewe member Karen Duplechin; Ashton Michael Grace, son of Melissa Grace and Jay Grace, grandson and nephew of krewe members Rachael Grace and Sarah Brooks; Gabriel John Nero, son of Lauren and Nicholas Nero; and Robert River Newell, son of Darla Newell and Lance Thompson.
Each of the six maids represented the ball captain’s favorite celebrations centering on cooking traditional Southern cuisine with her large Louisiana family. As the maids made their entrances, videos of their themed celebrations were played on the large screen. Hannah Catherine Tranchina, daughter of Adrienne and Matt Vaughn and John Tranchina, represented cafe’ au lait. She was escorted by both her father and step-father. Andee Kathryn Alexander, daughter of Karen and David Alexander, represented “fruit de mer.” She was escorted by her father. Amelia Catherine Lambert, daughter of Collette and Brent Lambert, represented “de cayenne.” She was escorted by her father. Elizabeth Caroline Benoit, daughter of Amanda Benoit and John Benoit, represented “fricassee.” She was escorted by her father. Caroline Nicole Arrington, daughter of Toni and David Arrington, represented “gateau fraises.” She was escorted by her father. Morgan Nicole Oktavec, daughter of Kim Sangari and Mike Oktavec, represented “paella.” She was escorted by her father.
Walking the floor for their final time was the 2020 court: Ball Captain Brandi Sharp AlJariri, Queen and King Romany LXXI Danielle Renee Cavalier and Darryl Scott Varnado, and maids Valerie Elizabeth Williams, Cheyanne Taylor Sutton, Madeline Elise Watson, Clarissa Keegan Haik and Hannah Katherine Varnado.
Krewe board members introduced were: President Tara Schwartz, Vice-President Kim Mitchell, Treasurer Heather St. Germain, Secretary Ashley Fabre, members-at-large Collette Lambert and Chelsea LeMieux, and special advisor Karen Corkern.
In keeping with the krewe dance tradition, the women and children of the krewe danced to “Be Our Guest” to open the tableau, the ladies of the krewe danced to “Shake It Off” and the krewe couples danced to “Cake by the Ocean” to honor Louisiana spices and strawberry cakes and desserts. Jerisse Bolton Grantham choreographed the dances.
Master of ceremonies for the evening was Robert Chandler. Assisting the court were stage attendants Paul Schwartz, Clint Dobson, Jeremy LeMieux, John Nicholson and Neil St. Germain.
Court costumes were designed by Cyndi Deshotels and constructed by D&D Creations, Inc. Stage design was executed by Tony Arieux, of American Audio Visual, and sound by Bill Bennett, of Sound South.
Following the tableau, there was dancing to music by the After 8 Band.