The Assumption Parish Community Center was the backdrop of “Elks Goes Godfather” on Feb. 23 as the Krewe of Elks held its 86th annual Mardi Gras Ball.
Serving as ball captain was Past Exalted Ruler Neal Dugas with Lee Melancon as ball chairman.
Reigning over the celebration were King Jolly Goodfellow LXXXVI Kevin Joseph Gautreau and Queen Paige René Gautreau, the daughter of Kevin and Jill Gautreau. She is a 2017 graduate of Ascension Catholic High School and is a nursing major at LSU.
The evening opened with the final presentation of King Jolly Goodfellow LXXXV Charles “Chuck” David Montero and Queen Karli Ilyse Montero, who was presented roses from Ladies Auxiliary President Marcel Dugas.
Royal couples were Brian and Liz Fiato Albrecht, Jamison and Heather Dore, Greg Fischer and Carrie Iddins, Todd and Star Matherne, and Ronald Lachica and DeeDee DiBenedetto.
Members of the royal court were Maid Lauren Landry, daughter of Mark and Valerie Landry; Maid Madlen Robicheaux, daughter of Edward and Julie Robicheaux; Grand Duchess Caroline Mistretta, daughter of Past Exalted Ruler David and Jill Mistretta; Duke Thomas Daigle, son of Thomas and Janet Daigle; Duke Luke Spano, son of Kiley and Celeste Spano; Grand Duke Kevin Gautreau Jr., son of Past Exalted Ruler Kevin and Jill Gautreau; and Grand Duke Charles Gianelloni, son of King Jolly Goodfellow LXXX Gerald and Leslie Gianelloni.
Junior maids and dukes were Reagan Tripode, daughter of Brian Tripode and Amy Tripode; Elijah Allee, son of King Jolly Goodfellow LXXII Stacy and Wendi Allee; Trent Landry, son of Todd Landry and Cristel Landry; Noah Robicheaux, son of Edward and Julie Robicheaux; and Rodney Bennett Vega, son of Past Exhalted Ruler Rodney and Natalie Vega.
Pages and heralds were Suzanna Stock, daughter of Edward and Laura Stock; Blaze Albrecht, son of Brian Albrecht and Liz Fiato; Liam Boatman, son of Trevor Boatman and Alayna Charlet; and Anderson Truxillo, son of Joshua and Kimberly Truxillo.
The festivities continued throughout the night with dancing to the music of Don Rich.