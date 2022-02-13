“Wishing Upon A Star” was the theme for the Krewe of Lyonnesse 24th annual Mardi Gras ball on Saturday in the Riverview Room of the Hilton Capitol Center.
King Lyonnesse XXIV Adam Rodney Tessmer and Queen Lyonnesse XXIV Elizabeth Alexandra Odeh reigned over the festivities. President Carol Mosely-Breland welcomed members and guests to the Royal Hall of Lyonnesse. This year’s ball captains are Melanie Uzee and Annette Droddy. Serving as mistress of ceremonies was Marisa Nuzzo, a meteorologist at WBRZ. King Lyonnesse XXII Ben Papizan blew the opening whistle and led the krewe in the Pledge of Allegiance.
The queen is the daughter of Mary E. Roper and Eiad M. Odeh. A sophomore at St. Joseph’s Academy, she is the granddaughter of Sudquia Abu-Jaish and the late Mohammed Odeh, Mary Ann Daws Roper and Mitchell Lee Roper.
The king's parents are Dawn Guillot Tessmer and Edward “Eddie” Tessmer. He is a junior at Catholic High School and is the grandson of Mary Comeaux Guillot and the late Rodney Guillot, Jeanine Tessmer and Paul Tessmer.
Attendants to the royal couple were Baroness Melody Guillot, Princess Noelle Guillot, Prince Gabriel Guillot, Baron Jacob Droddy, Duchess Rachel Kennedy, Duchess Elizabeth Kessler, Duchess Amelia Pleasant, Duke William Kessler, Duke Russell McKnight and Duke Taylor Tran.
Returning as the 2020 royal court were King James Van Hook and Queen Olivia Van Hook, Duchess Maya Breland, Baroness Josie Costello and Baroness Nora Costello. Ann Malloy Kimble, Queen Lyonnesse XXII, served as royal gift presenter.
In the tableau were "Beauty and the Beast," Duchess Sophia Shapiro; "Star Wars," Duchess Shiloh Arrasmith, Baron Locke Brackin and Baroness Kai Washington; "Aladdin," Duke Oliver Bateman and Baron Max Kimble; "Toy Story," Prince Kellin Brady, Baron Ryan Droddy, Princess Abigail Viator and Duchess Margaret Viator; "Avengers," Duke Jonathan Hayes, Duke Nolan Levy, Prince Warren Pleasant and Duke Ivan Schultz; "Cruella," Baroness Angelle Kennedy; and "Frozen," Baroness Anna Day, Princess Chantia Doyle, Baroness Erin Key and Prince Nikolas Schultz.
The krewe also recognized this year’s graduating seniors: Queen Lyonnesse XXI Cooper Willis, King Lyonnesse XXI Connor Cook, King Lyonnesse XXII Ben Papizan and King Lyonnesse XXIII James Van Hook.
The mission of the Krewe of Lyonnesse is to celebrate the family, while enjoying the southern Louisiana tradition of Mardi Gras. Lyonnesse consists of children age 3-high school students, who take part in its ball processional and ride in the Southdowns Parade. Founded in 1996, it takes its name from the tale of Lyonnesse in "The Legends of King Arthur."