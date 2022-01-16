The Mystic Krewe of Achilles partied to a theme of “Achilles: The Greatest Show” at its 65th annual Mardi Gras Ball Saturday at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
The arena was decorated as a Circus Big Top, which set the stage for a tableau filled with carnival performers and sideshow oddities.
The festivities started with the presentation of King Achilles LXV Stephen M. “Stevie” Toups and her majesty Queen Achilles LXV Kate Millican Waters.
Ball Captain Ryan E. Whittington opened the performances as the Greatest Showman.
Performing in the tableau were Juliet Boyce as the Tattooed Lady, Dixon McMakin as the Three-legged Man, Caroline Flettrich as Carole Baskin, Michael Shingleton as Joe Exotic, Pete Martinez as the Bearded Lady, Matt Jennings as the Strongman, David Cresson as the Tall Man, Lexie Polito as Fire Girl, and Quanah Hall as Koo Koo the Bird Girl.
Royal pages to the king and queen were Henry Pipes Barham Jr., Charles Rathbone Barham and Edward Faures Barham, sons of Dr. and Mrs. Henry Pipes Barham Sr.; Miller Morris Robert, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Paul Robert II; Wright Lucille Robert, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Morris Robert; and Keller Marie Marcel, daughter of Drs. Katherine and Ryan Marcel.
Mystic Krewe of Achilles officers are John B. Davis, president; C. Conrad "Rad” Trascher IV, president-elect; Kurt M. Bueche, treasurer; Benjamin N. Graham, vice president; John Ross Buzzell, secretary; Patrick Hall, tableau director; M. Scott McKnight, assistant tableau director; David A. Faulk, head committeeman; and Ryan E. Whittington, immediate past president.
Musical performers included T-Ray the Violinist, Sugar Shaker and DJ Jubilee. Keith Dixon directed the tableau, which was choreographed by Teresa Whitaker. Makeup for the tableau was provided by SarahBess Brown of Kiss & Makeup, with hair styling by Russell White. Photography was by Fred Frey, Fred Frey Photography.