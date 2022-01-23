The Mystic Krewe of Apollo Baton Rouge celebrated its 40th annual ball Saturday at the Raising Cane's River Center.
More than 800 guests attended Bal Masque XL, which took the theme "Walkin’ to New Orleans."
Krewe Captain Chad Blanchard opened the tableau with a depiction of New Orleans landmark St. Louis Cathedral, complete with a live jazz band and second-line. Co-Captain John Deshotel followed by paying homage to Louis Armstrong with representations of the Armstrong arch, trumpet and airport.
Named as King and Queen Apollo XL during the event were King Chase Niedringhaus and Queen Matthew Lawson, representing voodoo.