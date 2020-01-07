midcitygras1

Rodneyna M. Hart mingles with the crowd after being named grand marshal of this year's Mid City Gras Parade.

Rodneyna M. Hart, division director for the Louisiana State Museum, will be the grand marshal of the 2020 Mid City Gras Parade.

Hart received her scepter and crown during ceremonies on Monday night.

Hart has been instrumental in the development of local art and cultural advancements in the Baton Rouge area for more than 10 years, a news release says.

In her post with the Louisiana State Museum, Hart oversees the four regional museums.

"In this capacity, she adds structural support to further the success of each institution through programming, promotion, partnerships and exhibitions that strategically meet the needs of the communities served," the release also says.

The third annual Mid City Gras Parade will roll at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 along North Boulevard from the overpass to Baton Rouge Community College. 

The group's ball is set for 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Capital City Event Center, 6955 Florida Blvd. Tickets can be purchased at https://bontempstix.com/events/Mid-City-Gras-Ball-2--1-2020.

