The Krewe of Okeanos celebrated its 42nd annual Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine.
The theme was "Soarin’ Around the World” and the center was decorated as “The New Seven Wonders of the World.”
Reigning over the festivities were King Okeanos XLII Joel Christopher Bezet, portraying the King of the Taj Mahal and Queen Tethys XLII Oliva Claire Varden portraying the Queen of the Taj Mahal. The queen is the daughter of Ron Varden and Jennifer Bezet, and granddaughter of krewe members Ronald Sr. and Cindy Rodrigue and the late Mike Bezet, and Laney and Connie Varden.
The sultan and sultana were on a journey to collect gifts from each of the wonders of the world to bring back to the king, to present to his queen. On this journey were Sultan Medric Smith, brother of krewe members Steve and Theda Smith, and Sultana, also Olivia Claire Varden.
Other royalty were Duke Lann Blanchard Wolf, krewe member, and his maid, Anne Caroline LeBlanc, daughter and stepdaughter of krewe members Lann and Caroline Wolf, daughter of Stephen Samuel LeBlanc and granddaughter of krewe members Jerry and Janie LeBlanc; Maid Lacey Gaspard Langlois, daughter of Brad Hanks and Trudy Gaspard Domangue, the granddaughter of krewe member Carolyn Hanks and the late Shot Hanks; and Duke Hunter Stephen Markins, nephew of krewe members Ronald and Johnette Gourgues, and cousin of krewe members Shannon and Joni Courtade.
Also, Duke Shannon Paul Courtade, krewe member and his maid, Presley Morgan Roddy, daughter of Timothy and Abby Roddy and niece of krewe members Ronald Sr. and Cindy Rodrigue; Duke Francisco Iram Gonzalez, krewe member and his maid, Andi Elizabeth Gurney, daughter of Dr. Caprice Anderson and David Gurney, and the cousin of krewe members Shannon and Joni Courtade; Duke James Garrett Comeaux, krewe member and son of krewe members Bubba and Debra Comeaux, and his maid, Gabrielle Marie Deslatte, daughter of Dean Deslatte and Ashley Deslatte, and cousin of krewe members Dustin and Shea Bujol; Duke Seth Michael Landry, son of krewe members Derek and Britni Landry, and his maid, Kennedy Claire Passantino, daughter of Jason and Pam Passantino and granddaughter of krewe member Patricia L. Bryant.
Entertainment was by The River City Hit Squad. Videography was by RW Videos.