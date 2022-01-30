In a year that gives a whole new meaning to the term “masked ball,” the Krewe of Southdowns opened its Carnival season with a gala celebration at the Lod Cook Conference Center on Saturday.
In keeping with this year’s theme, “It’s Showtime!”, King David Randall of the Krewe of Yazoo and Queen Dr. Heather Casper Jahnke of the Krewe of Gleaux rolled out the red carpet for guests to the flashes of paparazzi.
At Ball Captain Mary Gladney’s signal, master of ceremonies Elsie Michie announced the beginning of the royal tableau. Dancing Girls Captain Ky Burke and the Brazilian Samba Dancers burst onto the stage in feathered syncopation choreographed by Janet Buchert, Ashley Arinder and Lisa Freeman. Royal Piper Stan Masinter gave a rousing bagpipe rendition of “Give My Regards to Broadway” as King David the Flexible, Walker of Canines and Mower of Lawns, and Queen Heather ascended the Golden Palmetto throne. Last year’s royal couple, King Hudson Chesteen and Queen Amanda Stephenson, presented scepters to the 2022 king and queen. Attending the queen were Gleaux Worms Ben, Abi and Liz Jahnke; and her royal consort, Ross Jahnke, art director for the Krewe of Gleaux.
Along the Great White Way came krewe dignitaries. First were parade founders Emperor-for-Life Dr. Will Gladney and Empress Mary Gladney. Parade Captain Tad Haller followed with Ground Support Krewe Kevin Robbins, Justin Moore and Mike Raborn. At the head of their flaming phalanx came Flambeaux Captains Gus Wilkes, Greg Albrecht, Frank Muscarello, Jeff Darvill and James Wilson, accompanied by Wickerman Kevin Stewart.
A special fanfare announced the arrival of the krewe’s platinum level producers: legal adviser Joe Simmons, financial director Terri DuCote, props specialist Elizabeth Delaney, fundraiser extraordinaire Dawn Wilson-Muscarello and communication specialists Adelaide Gladney, Amy Moore and Thom Harris.
All quieted as Krewe Wizard Mim Aretsky, the Great and Powerful Moz, performed the sacred rites to ensure good weather for the Krewe of Southdowns Parade.
With all the dazzle of opening night on Broadway, krewes lined up to present tribute to the king and queen: Gleaux, Yazoo and Pigs; Loose Krewe, Bones and Duckbusters; Fish, Lyonnesse and Potter; Tailgate, Woo Hoo and Voodoo.
At the conclusion of the tableau, the company adjourned to a catered dinner followed by hot rocking to the music of '60s tribute band The Remnants.