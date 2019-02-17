PLAQUEMINE — The Krewe of Cypress danced the night away to a theme of "Rock-n-Roll Heaven — The Day the Music Died" for its 40th annual Mardi Gras Ball on Feb. 16 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center.
Reigning over the festivities were King Cypress XL Steven Joseph Burleigh and Queen Cypress XL Aimee Claire Burleigh, daughter of Jaymee and Steven Burleigh. She is the granddaughter of Brenda Zito and the late Michael Zito and Vickie Burleigh and the late Edward Burleigh. She was presented by her parents and her grandmother, Brenda Zito.
The royal couple represented the king of rock 'n' roll, Elvis Presley, and his ethereal queen, Angel.
King Cypress was attended by Charles Michael Elliott, son of Courtney and Ryan Elliott, and Holt Paul Hebert, son of Amanda and Hunter Hebert.
Attending the queen were Sara Ryan Elliott, daughter of Courtney and Ryan Elliott; Amelia Cate Allemond, daughter of Jason and Amy Allemond; and Ella Clare and Camille Elise Berthelot, daughters of Clare and Lee Berthelot.
Ball captains were Meg and Walter Braud, portraying Peggy Sue and Buddy Holly; Carrie and Jeremy Booksh as La Bamba and Richie Valens; and Suzanne and Timmy Aucoin as Chantilly Lace and The Big Bopper.
Presented in the tableau were Olivia Francis Ledet and Darren Daniel Kattan as Foxy Lady and Jimi Hendrix. Ledet is the daughter of Ragan and Kynan White and the late Brad Ledet. She is the granddaughter of Dolores and Gary Pruitt and Larry Ledet and the late Betty Ledet. She was presented by her parents.
Representing Free Bird and Ronnie Van Zant were Grace Mercedes Acosta and Brett Francis Bergeron. Acosta is the daughter of Tara and Erik Acosta and granddaughter of Janet and Charles Bujol and Jeanne Acosta and the late Paul Acosta. She was presented by her Bujol grandparents.
John Lennon and Imagine were portrayed by Brandon Michael Noel and Jacquelyn Leigh Dupont, daughter of Jeanie and Danny Dupont and granddaughter of Dorothy LeBlanc and the late Sterling LeBlanc and Dorothy Dupont and the late Robert Dupont. She was presented by her parents. Noel is the son of Katie and Michael Noel.
Representing Freddie Mercury and Bohemian Rhapsody were Cecil Allen Boudreaux and Taylor Whitney Hurdle, daughter of Tricia and Brady Hurdle and granddaughter of Patty and Andrew Major and Sandy and Carroll Hurdle. She was presented by her parents and her Major grandparents.
Dancing in next were Rebel, Rebel and David Bowie portrayed by Mia Angelle Grant and Brian Carnot Desselles. Grant is the daughter of Tracy Barnes and Robert Grant and granddaughter of Laura Henderson and the late Darrel Henderson and Peggy Grant and the late Carl F. Grant. She was presented by her father and her grandmother, Peggy Grant.
Portraying Purple Rain and Prince were McKenzie Ali Richard and David Bryant Kessler. Richard is the daughter of Sandy and Cliff Richard and granddaughter of Paulette Palermo and the late Ronnie Palermo and Effie and Benny Richard. She was presented by her grandmother, Paulette Palermo.
Following the tableau and promenade, members and guests partied to the music of Souled Out.