Make room on your calendar to mambo in Gonzales this Mardi Gras season.
After a paradeless 2021 Carnival (thanks, COVID), a dozen parades plus a new one are set to roll between now and Fat Tuesday, March 1.
Welcome, Krewe of Ascension Mambo, almost ready to make its inaugural parade roll through the center of Gonzales on Saturday, Feb. 19.
"The people are ready for some Mardi Gras in Gonzales," Joy McMeller, krewe president, says.
Ascension Mambo is starting out small, planning for 30 floats along with marching bands.
But before that, there's Mutts and Mystique de la Capitale and Southdowns and Spanish Town and … wait, let's make a list:
CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, downtown Baton Rouge. It's the 23rd year for the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's canine march. With the theme "Back in the Saddle," it's more than just a parade, with events starting at 10 a.m. in the Town Square and Galvez Plaza areas, including the Bark in the Park market and a costume contest. caaws.org.
Krewe of Artemis: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, downtown Baton Rouge. It's ladies' night as this is the city's only all-female parading Mardi Gras krewe. Artemis has been around since 2001, offering a family-friendly, full-length New Orleans style parade.
Krewe of Oshun: noon Saturday, Feb. 19, north Baton Rouge. This marks Oshun's second year of parading with bands, dance teams, schools, social clubs and entertainers. The new krewe follows its parade with a festival starting at 2 p.m. For more info, check the krewe's Facebook page.
Krewe Mystique de la Capitale: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, downtown Baton Rouge. The oldest parading krewe in town, Mystique's been marching since 1977. The "Mystique" part of its name means that the identities of its royalty are not revealed until its ball or parade. krewemystique.com.
Krewe of Ascension Mambo: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
Krewe of Denham Springs: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, downtown Denham Springs. This krewe formed in 1981 so that the community could have its own family-oriented Carnival event. "Roll Out the Red Carpet" is this year's theme.
Krewe of Orion: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, downtown Baton Rouge. Since 1998, Orion's goal has been to bring the spirit of the New Orleans Mardi Gras to the Red Stick. The krewe takes its name from the mythological hunter of the skies, hosting a full-scale parade with floats and marching bands. kreweoforion.com.
Mid City Gras: 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, along North Boulevard, Baton Rouge. You gotta love an organization with a squirrel for a mascot. Striving for inclusivity, the parade's route brings together north and south Baton Rouge for a true community celebration. midcitygras.org.
Krewe of Southdowns: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Southdowns neighborhood. Inspired by a New Orleans tradition, flambeaux carriers lead this krewe's winding march through the neighborhood. Around since 1988, the parade also is known for its sparkling, colorful Dancing Girls and original, hand-built floats. southdowns.org.
Krewe of Spanish Town: noon Saturday, Feb. 26, downtown Baton Rouge. Where do we start? The raucous, pink flamingo-filled parade/street party is the city's biggest Carnival celebration, spilling its debauchery out from the historic Spanish Town neighborhood onto the surrounding downtown. There's also the ninth annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival in Town Square and special events at the bars and restaurants in the area. mardigrasspanishtown.com.
Krewe of Comogo: 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, downtown Plaquemine. Formed in memory of Brenda Comeaux, a community leader and lover of all things Mardi Gras, the nighttime parade rolls this year with Mickey "Rico" Rivet as its grand marshal. kreweofcomogo.org.
Community Center of Pointe Coupee: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, downtown New Roads. Rolling on Fat Tuesday for the last 94 years, Jimmy Boudreaux is credited for starting this community parade. See the center's Facebook page for updates.
New Roads Lions Club: 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, downtown New Roads. Billed as the family-friendly alternative to the Big Easy, look for whimsical floats, marching bands, dancing teams and costumed revelers both on and off the floats. For more details, see the New Roads Mardi Gras Facebook page.
Staff writer Darlene Denstorff contributed to this report.