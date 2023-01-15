The Krewe of Artemis hosted its 22nd annual Mardi Gras Soiree in the Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall on Saturday evening.
Queen Artemis XXII along with her king were presented in a tableau titled "Artemis Loves Music.”
Artemis Captain Joanne Walker Harvey’s whistle exchange called the festivities to order and the colors of the United States of America were presented by Mentorship Academy of Baton Rouge. Immediately following, the soiree began with the traditional presentation of the krewe’s past kings and queens to the song “Overture from Music Man.”
Katie Revel Cheatham reigned as Queen Artemis XXII. The queen is married to Steven Cheatham and is an artist and community volunteer.
Royal pages to the queen were Arabella Layne Alvarez, daughter of Erin and Sebastian Alvarez; and Layla Indira Patel, daughter of Prisha and Ravi Patel. The pages represented “Lullabies.”
Royal maids to her majesty were Sarah Isabelle Bonner, daughter of Allison and Dr. Everett Bonner, representing “Jazz and the Blues”; Isabella Elise Lalonde, daughter of Drs. Elise and Jimmy Lalonde, representing “Rock 'n' Roll”; and Barbara Blake Shanklin, daughter of Missy Harris, representing “Country and Bluegrass.”
Reigning as King Artemis XXII was Dr. Deepesh “Rubin” Patel, husband of Manisha Patel. Dr. Patel is CEO/CMO of Patient Plus Urgent Care.
Royal pages to the king were Kavin Vian Patel, the son of Manisha and Dr. Rubin Patel; and Reeyin Rami Patel, the son of Prisha and Ravi Patel.
Royal dukes to his majesty were Owen Paul Charlson, son of Nicki and Rob Stewart and Nicole and Joel Charlson; Carson Michael Covington, son of Wendy and Jon Covington; and Landry James Horn, son of Karen and Marty Horn.
The princesses of the junior court were Eliza Claire Bodin, daughter of Katie and Greg Bodin; Margaret Isabella Heck, daughter of Loredana and Ryan Heck; and Marguerite Ann Uzee, daughter of Dr. Ann and Larry Cook and Kim and Travis Uzee.
The junior dukes were Joseph Roland Bodin, son of Katie and Greg Bodin; and Milind Kaushik Patel and Jayden Vishal Patel, sons of Manisha and Dr. Rubin Patel.
Katie Braun, Toni Chenevert, Leigh Holdiness Davis, Marie Banta Esquivel and Edith Rahm were presented as krewe officers.
The krewe’s float lieutenants provided the perfect finale of the formal presentation by giving krewe members and their guests a sneak peek of this year’s parade, also representing the theme “Artemis Loves Music.” Chris Nakamoto was master of ceremonies.
The Krewe of Artemis will parade through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, with 20 New Orleans-style floats and more than 20 bands and marching groups.
For more information, go to kreweofartemis.net.