It's said they have the coolest backyard in Baton Rouge, and now they'll have the coolest spot to experience the Mid City Gras parade.
Dave and Penni Mooney will serve as grand marshals for the group's Sunday, Feb. 12 procession along North Boulevard starting at 1 p.m. The Mooneys operate Bee Nice Music, 4205 Capital Heights Ave. The outdoor music venue offers periodic informal and intimate concerts on the weekends. About that backyard? It features a vintage blue and white camper under a white pergola which doubles as a stage. Chairs and other outdoor furniture offer seating for attendees, usually neighbors and others from the Mid City area and beyond.
The grand marshal announcement came Friday night, being staged where else, Bee Nice Music.
Mid City Gras' floats, marching bands and other units will be parading for the fifth year (in light of the pandemic, 2021 was a reverse parade).
With a motto of "keeping it nutty" and a squirrel as its mascot, Mid City Gras "is a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to showcasing our vibrant and diverse community … and is entirely volunteer run," according to the group's website.
To volunteer, go to https://www.midcitygras.org/volunteer.